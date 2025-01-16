Griffith's OT Winner Gives Condors 4-3 Win
January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
James Hamblin (4th, 5th) scored twice and the Bakersfield Condors (15-13-5, 35pts) picked up three of a possible four points in a 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Eagles (20-10-4, 44pts) on Wednesday. Hamblin now has nine points (5g-4a) in his last six games. Connor Carrick (7th) opened the scoring in the first and has 11 points (6g-5a) in his last 11 games.
Seth Griffith scored the overtime game-winner and now has 13 points (3g-10a) on a nine-game scoring streak.
The Condors improve to 2-1-1 against the Eagles this season. Colorado had gone 9-0-1 in its last 10 home games.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield is in Rosemont, Ill. Saturday and Sunday to take on the Chicago Wolves. Saturday is a 5 p.m. PT start while Sunday gets going at 1 p.m. PT.
