Griffith's OT Winner Gives Condors 4-3 Win

January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







James Hamblin (4th, 5th) scored twice and the Bakersfield Condors (15-13-5, 35pts) picked up three of a possible four points in a 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Eagles (20-10-4, 44pts) on Wednesday. Hamblin now has nine points (5g-4a) in his last six games. Connor Carrick (7th) opened the scoring in the first and has 11 points (6g-5a) in his last 11 games.

Seth Griffith scored the overtime game-winner and now has 13 points (3g-10a) on a nine-game scoring streak.

The Condors improve to 2-1-1 against the Eagles this season. Colorado had gone 9-0-1 in its last 10 home games.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is in Rosemont, Ill. Saturday and Sunday to take on the Chicago Wolves. Saturday is a 5 p.m. PT start while Sunday gets going at 1 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.