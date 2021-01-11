Reign Name Craig Johnson as Assistant Coach

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Craig Johnson has been named as an assistant coach.

Johnson partners with Chris Hajt as assistant coaches on Head Coach John Wroblewski's staff.

Johnson, 48, joined the LA Kings organization as a part of the Player Development staff in June 2018, with a focus on skating. Johnson has served in that role for each of the past two seasons. Prior to joining the Kings, he spent one season as an assistant coach with the ECHL's Ontario Reign in 2010-11, served as an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2015 Deutschland Cup and was the director of coaching for the Anaheim Jr. Ducks at the AAA Junior level.

Johnson's extensive playing career included eight seasons with Los Angeles, in addition to NHL time with St. Louis, Anaheim, Toronto and Washington. The St. Paul, MN native played in 557 career NHL games, including 429 with the Kings. Johnson totaled 173 points (75-98-173) in his NHL career, and also spent time in the AHL, as well as overseas in Germany and Austria.

"We are excited to have Craig be a part of our Ontario Reign coaching staff, his voice and background in player development will serve our staff well," Ontario Reign General Manager Richard Seeley said. "I have been able to observe Craig working with our prospects extensively over the past two seasons and his skillset will serve our players well at the AHL level."

The Ontario Reign are set to open training camp later this month and a full training-camp schedule will be released in the coming days. More information regarding a 2020-21 regular-season schedule, training camp details, playoff format and AHLTV will be released at a later date.

