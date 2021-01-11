Tampa Bay Lightning Announce Roster Moves

January 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a number of roster moves today in preparation for opening night on Wednesday, January 13, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

The Lightning have assigned 10 players to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, while also placing three players on waivers with the intention of assigning them to the Crunch. In addition, six other players have been placed on waivers.

The following players have been assigned to Syracuse of the American Hockey League:

No. Name HT WT DOB Born Acquired

60 BARRE-BOULET, Alex 9-May 172 5/21/1997 Montmagny, Quebec FA (2/28/18)

92 COLTON, Ross Jun-00 202 9/11/1996 Robbinsville, New Jersey '16 Draft (4th Rd)

74 DAY, Sean 3-Jun 220 1/9/1998 Leuven, Belgium FA (7/17/20)

62 FINLEY, Jack 5-Jun 207 9/2/2002 Kelowna, B.C. '20 Draft (2ndÂ Rd)

93 GONCALVES, Gage 1-Jun 170 1/16/2001 Mission, B.C. '20 Draft (2ndÂ Rd)

57 GREEN, Alex 2-Jun 177 6/18/1998 Chicago, IL '18 Draft (4thÂ Rd)

47 HUNTINGTON, Jimmy Jun-00 204 11/18/1998 Laval, Quebec FA (3/1/19

41 KATCHOUK, Boris 1-Jun 204 6/18/1998 Waterloo, Ontario '16 Draft (2ndÂ Rd)

16 RADDYSH, Taylor 2-Jun 209 2/18/1998 Caledon, Ontario '16 Draft (2ndÂ Rd)

78 SEMYKIN, Dmitry 3-Jun 201 2/24/2000 Moscow, Russia '18 Draft (3rdÂ Rd)

The following players have been placed on waivers with the intention of them being assigned to Syracuse of the American Hockey League:

No. Name HT WT DOB Born Acquired

30 MARTIN, Spencer 3-Jun 202 6/8/1995 Oakville, Ontario Trade w/COL (7/1/19)

75 WALCOTT, Daniel Jun-00 176 2/19/1994 Ile Perrot, Quebec Trade w/ NYR

28 WITKOWSKI, Luke 2-Jun 217 4/14/1990 Holland, Michigan FA (7/1/19)

The following players have been placed on waivers:

No. Name HT WT DOB Born Acquired

5 BORGMAN, Andreas Jun-00 199 6/18/1995 Stockholm, Sweden FA (10/9/20)

33 GIBSON, Christopher 2-Jun 207 12/27/1992 Karkkila, Finland FA (10/9/20)

9 JOHNSON, Tyler 8-May 179 7/29/1990 Spokane, WA FA (3/7/11)

2 SCHENN, Luke 2-Jun 224 11/2/1989 Saskatoon, SK FA (7/1/19)

46 SMITH, Gemel 11-May 196 4/16/1994 Toronto, Ontario FA (7/8/19)

56 THOMAS, Ben 1-Jun 183 5/28/1996 Calgary, Alberta '14 Draft (4thÂ Rd)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.