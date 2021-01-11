Roadrunners Release 20-21 Schedule Matrix

January 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners today announced their opponents for the 2020-2021 AHL season along with how many times they will play each foe at the Tucson Arena as well as on the road.

The complete 40-game Roadrunners AHL schedule for the season with dates and times will be released in the coming days.

TUCSON OPPONENTS

Colorado: 3 Home, 3 Away

Henderson: 3 Home, 3 Away

Ontario: 3 Home, 3 Away

San Jose: 3 Home, 3 Away

Stockton: 2 Home, 2 Away

San Diego: 3, Home, 3 Away

Texas: 3 Home, 3 Away

About the Roadrunners

Entering their fifth season owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes as their AHL affiliate, the Roadrunners have welcomed over 500,000 fans to cheer them on at Tucson Convention Center since 2016. As proud members of the Southern Arizona community, the Roadrunners and Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, take pride in supporting all community organizations with donations, volunteerism and public appearances by: Executives, Coaches, Players and the team's Mascot Dusty. On the ice, the Roadrunners have secured Pacific Division Championships in two of their first four seasons. 33 players since 2016 have dressed in games for both the Roadrunners and Coyotes.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.