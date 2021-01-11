Barracuda Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Details, Roster and Exhibition Schedule

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced its initial roster for their 2020-21 Training Camp, which will be held in Chandler, Arizona at the Ice Den. In addition, the team announced training camp details and an exhibition schedule.

Due to health and safety protocols, all practices are closed to the media and the general public until further notice. Barracuda training camp will be conducted from Jan. 11 to Feb. 4.

Media members seeking specific players and coaches should check with Nick Nollenberger and the Barracuda media relations department in advance. Due to the unique circumstances, some requests may not be accommodated.

The full training camp roster will be broken up into two squads (Group A & B) and their off-ice schedules will vary throughout camp.

The Barracuda are tentatively scheduled to play seven preseason games, starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the San Diego Gulls (Great Park Ice Arena, Irvine, Ca.). A full preseason schedule can be found below.

2021 San Jose Barracuda Preseason Schedule:

Tuesday, Jan. 19 @ San Diego Gulls (No broadcast coverage) [Anaheim Ducks]

6:00pm, Great Park Ice Arena, Irvine, CA

Thursday, Jan. 21 @ San Diego Gulls (No broadcast coverage) [Anaheim Ducks]

6:00pm, Great Park Ice Arena, Irvine, CA

Friday, Jan. 22 @ Ontario Reign * [Los Angeles Kings]

3:00pm, Toyota Sports Performance Center, El Segundo, CA

Wednesday, Jan. 27 @ Tucson Roadrunners + [Arizona Coyotes]

5:00pm, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, AZ

Friday, Jan. 29 @ Henderson Silver Knights + [Arizona Coyotes]

7:00pm, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Saturday, Jan. 30 @ Henderson Silver Knights + [Vegas Golden Knights]

5:00pm, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Monday, Feb. 1 @ Tucson Roadrunners * [Arizona Coyotes]

5:00pm, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, AZ

+ Indicates the game will be broadcasted on the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks + SAP Center App and at SJBarracuda.com/listen.

* Indicates the game will be broadcasted on the Barracuda audio stream via the Sharks + SAP Center App and at SJBarracuda.com/listen.

AHL TV will not be available during preseason play.

The Barracuda's full 2020-21 regular-season schedule will be released at a later date.

