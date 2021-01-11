Devils Sign Cam Darcy to AHL Contract

Forward Cam Darcy with the San Antonio Rampage

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils today signed forward Cam Darcy to a one-year, American Hockey League contract. The announcement was made by Binghamton Devils General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Darcy, 26, spent the 2019-20 season with the San Antonio Rampage and recorded four goals and 14 assists for 18 points in 45 games. The right-shooting forward was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning (7th round, 185th overall) in 2014. In 249 regular-season games with the Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets, and Rampage, Darcy has 27 goals and 57 assists for 84 points.

The South Boston, MA native also had 25 points in 20 games during the 2016-17 season with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. Prior to his professional career, Darcy played 121 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton and Sherbrooke, recording 56 goals and 85 assists for 141 points.

