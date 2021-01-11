LA Kings Assign 14 to Ontario

January 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, announced today that 14 players have been assigned to Ontario.

The following players were assigned to the Reign today -

Daniel Brickley

Aidan Dudas

Sean Durzi

Mikey Eyssimont

Samuel Fagemo

Cole Hults

Boko Imama

Jacob Ingham

Rasmus Kupari

Tyler Madden

Jacob Moverare

Markus Phillips

Akil Thomas

Matthew Villalta

The Ontario Reign are set to open training camp later this month and a full training-camp schedule will be released at a later time. More information regarding a 2020-21 regular-season schedule, training camp details, playoff format and AHLTV will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.