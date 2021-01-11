LA Kings Assign 14 to Ontario
January 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, announced today that 14 players have been assigned to Ontario.
The following players were assigned to the Reign today -
Daniel Brickley
Aidan Dudas
Sean Durzi
Mikey Eyssimont
Samuel Fagemo
Cole Hults
Boko Imama
Jacob Ingham
Rasmus Kupari
Tyler Madden
Jacob Moverare
Markus Phillips
Akil Thomas
Matthew Villalta
The Ontario Reign are set to open training camp later this month and a full training-camp schedule will be released at a later time. More information regarding a 2020-21 regular-season schedule, training camp details, playoff format and AHLTV will be released at a later date.
