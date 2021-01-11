Jets Reassign Seven Players to the Manitoba Moose
January 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following players have been reassigned to the Manitoba Moose:
G - Mikhail Berdin
D - Declan Chisholm
D - Luke Green
D - Johnathan Kovacevic
F - Joona Luoto
F - Skyler McKenzie
F - Kristian Reichel
G - Cole Kehler and D - Jimmy Oligny have been released from their professional tryouts.
