Jets Reassign Seven Players to the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following players have been reassigned to the Manitoba Moose:

G - Mikhail Berdin

D - Declan Chisholm

D - Luke Green

D - Johnathan Kovacevic

F - Joona Luoto

F - Skyler McKenzie

F - Kristian Reichel

G - Cole Kehler and D - Jimmy Oligny have been released from their professional tryouts.

