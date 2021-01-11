New Jersey Devils Assign 11 Players to Binghamton
January 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils have assigned 11 players to the Binghamton Devils.
The following players were placed on waivers:
Forwards: Brandon Gignac, Nick Merkley & Ben Street and Defensemen: Josh Jacobs and Colton White
The following players were assigned to Binghamton (AHL):
Forwards: Nate Schnarr, Brett Seney; Defensemen: Kevin Bahl, Nikita Okhotiuk & Reilly Walsh and Goaltender: Evan Cormier
New Jersey Devils Assign 11 Players to Binghamton
