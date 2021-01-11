New Jersey Devils Assign 11 Players to Binghamton

January 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils have assigned 11 players to the Binghamton Devils.

The following players were placed on waivers:

Forwards: Brandon Gignac, Nick Merkley & Ben Street and Defensemen: Josh Jacobs and Colton White

The following players were assigned to Binghamton (AHL):

Forwards: Nate Schnarr, Brett Seney; Defensemen: Kevin Bahl, Nikita Okhotiuk & Reilly Walsh and Goaltender: Evan Cormier

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com or downloading the team's Mobile App for Apple and Android devices. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), and Instagram (@bingdevils).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.