Coyotes Sign Center Frederik Gauthier to One-Year Contract
January 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the club has signed center Frederik Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.
The 25-year-old Gauthier registered 7-5-12 and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 61 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019-20. His seven goals and 16.7 shooting percentage were NHL career highs.
The 6-foot-5, 239-pound native of Laval, QC has recorded 13-18-31 with 45 PIM in 168 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs.
Gauthier was originally drafted by Toronto in the first round (21st overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
