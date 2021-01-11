Coyotes Sign Center Frederik Gauthier to One-Year Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the club has signed center Frederik Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

The 25-year-old Gauthier registered 7-5-12 and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 61 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019-20. His seven goals and 16.7 shooting percentage were NHL career highs.

The 6-foot-5, 239-pound native of Laval, QC has recorded 13-18-31 with 45 PIM in 168 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs.

Gauthier was originally drafted by Toronto in the first round (21st overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

