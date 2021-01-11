Condors Open Training Camp on Monday, January 25

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team's 2021 Training Camp driven by Three-Way Chevrolet will begin on Monday, January 25 at Mechanics Bank Arena. Training camp is closed to the public with media availability, times, and locations to be determined at a later date.

In recent days, players assigned to Bakersfield from the NHL's Edmonton Oilers training camp:

G Stuart Skinner

G Dylan Wells

D Marcus Niemelainen

D Ryan Stanton

RW Adam Cracknell

LW Joe Gambardella

C Seth Griffith

C Cooper Marody

LW Ostap Safin

A full roster of camp participants, including those on American Hockey League contracts will be made available prior to the start of training camp.

2021 SEASON OPENS ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5

As announced last week, the Condors will open the 2021 season on Friday, Feb. 5. A full schedule of games will be released in the near future.

