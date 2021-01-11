San Diego Gulls Sign Glass, Brouillard, Kanzig and Lowe to One-Year Contracts

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed goaltender Jeff Glass, and defensemen Nikolas Brouillard, Keegan Kanzig and Keegan Lowe to one-year contracts through the 2020-21 AHL season.

Glass, 35 (11/18/95), has posted a 78-96-7 record with a 3.24 goals-against average (GAA), .900 save percentage (SV%) and six shutouts in 214 career AHL games with San Diego (2018-19), the Toronto Marlies (2016-17 and 2018-19), Rockford IceHogs (2016-17 and 2017-18) and Binghamton Senators (2005-09). The 6-3, 213-pound goaltender has also earned an 6-4 record with a 2.43 GAA and .912 SV% in 11 Calder Cup Playoff games with San Diego. During the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, Glass stopped a club record 51-of-53 shots to win the longest game in Gulls playoff history and fifth longest in AHL history in Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals at Bakersfield.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Glass went 4-5-0 in nine games with ECH Linz of the Austrian ICE Hockey League. Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the third round (89th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Glass appeared in 15 career National Hockey League (NHL) contests with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18, posting a 3-7-0 record.

Brouillard, 25 (2/7/95) recorded 7-16=23 points and 28 PIM in all 28 games with McGill University (U Sports). A native of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Brouillard was named U Sports Defenseman of the Year and was placed on the U Sports All-Canadian First Team after ranking second on his team in points and third in assists.

The 5-11, 168-pound defenseman has appeared in one AHL game, making his debut with the Toronto Marlies on Jan. 25, 2017 at Rochester. Brouillard has also appeared in 312 QMJHL games, scoring 62-197=259 points 322 PIM and a +18 rating with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (2015-16), Quebec Ramparts (2014-16) and Drummondville Voltigeurs (2011-14), guiding Rouyn-Noranda to a QMJHL Championship in 2016.

Kanzig, 25 (2/26/95), combined for 1-1=2 points and 136 PIM in 52 games with the Gulls and Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL last season. Signed by San Diego to a professional tryout (PTO) on Feb. 13, 2020, Kanzig appeared in six AHL games with the Gulls. The 6-6, 252-pound defenseman has appeared in 15 career AHL games with San Diego and Stockton Heat, earning two assists (0-2=2) with a +1 rating and 45 PIM.

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round (67th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, the Athabasca, Alberta native has appeared in 221 career ECHL games with the Steelheads, Florida Everblades and Adirondack Thunder, collecting 6-24=30 points with a +53 rating and 446 PIM.

Lowe, 27 (3/29/93), has appeared in four NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes. The 6-2, 194-pound defenseman has recorded 16-80- points with 530 penalty minutes (PIM) in 434 career AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors, St. John's IceCaps and Charlotte Checkers, serving as the Condors' captain the last two seasons.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Lowe earned 1-6=7 points in 56 AHL games with Bakersfield last season. Lowe ranks fifth in all-time games played in Condors AHL history. His father, Kevin Lowe, won six Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers, and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame this year. He previously served as the Oilers head coach (1999-00), general manager (2000-07) and president of hockey operations (2007-15).

