Reign Go to Shootout to Stop Bakersfield

December 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (12-4-0-1) prevailed in a shootout Saturday night to defeat the Bakersfield Condors (6-6-1-2) by a final score of 3-2 at the Mechanics Bank Arena. Forwards Vladimir Tkachev and Tyler Madden found the back of the net for Ontario, while Gabriel Vilardi netted the lone goal in the skill session.

Reign goaltender Matthew Villalta earned the win, making 28 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping all three of Bakersfield's shooters in the shootout.

Date: December 4, 2021

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final

ONT 0 1 1 1 3

BAK 0 0 2 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 29 1/5

BAK 28 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. Luke Esposito (BAK)

W: Matthew Villalta

L: Olivier Rodrigue

Next Game: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Bakersfield | 6:30 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena

