IceHogs Recall Defenseman Cliff Watson from Indy; Receive Wyatt Kalynuk from Blackhawks

December 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled defenseman Cliff Watson (pictured) from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk was also assigned to the IceHogs earlier this morning from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Watson, 27, skated in four games with the IceHogs earlier this season, adding one assist. In 11 games with the Fuel, the Sheboygan, WI, native has four goals and four assists for eight points and was recently named the co-captain of the Fuel.

Kalynuk, 24, skated in three games with the Blackhawks this season and has three points (1G, 2A) in four games with the IceHogs.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

