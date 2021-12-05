Barracuda Clipped By Canucks, 5-2

Abbotsford, B.C.- The San Jose Barracuda (6-9-1-0) fell to the Abbotsford Canucks (7-7-2) by a score of 5-2 on Sunday night at the Abbotsford Centre, splitting the weekend set after a 6-4 win on Saturday.

- Scott Reedy collected two assists and has points in five straight (5+3=8). The rookie forward has netted nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 14 games this season and now ranks sixth among AHL freshmen in scoring.

- Ryan Merkley scored his first goal of the year and his first over his last 31 AHL games. Merkley now has points in three consecutive contests (1+3=4).

- Sasha Chmelevski scored his second goal of the season and now has eight points (2+6=8) in 16 games played. He is currently on a three-game point streak (1+2=3). Chmelevksi's goal snapped an eight-game drought.

- Sheldon Dries scored twice for the Canucks. He currently leads the team in points with 19 (12+7=19) in 16 games played.

- Jarid Lukosevicius notched a goal and an assist for Abbotsford and now has seven points (4+3=7) in 17 games played.

- Spencer Martin (2-0-1-0) stopped 23 on 25 shots en-route to his second win of the season.

The Barracuda return to action on Tues. Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. against the Stockton Heat at the Stockton Arena and are back at home on Sat., Dec. 11 against the Canucks.

