Checkers Edge Islanders 3-2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (Dec. 5, 2021) - Chris Terry and Andy Andreoff each found the back of the net on Sunday afternoon, but the Bridgeport Islanders (7-12-1-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, dropped a 3-2 final to the Charlotte Checkers (10-9-2-0) at Webster Bank Arena.

Grigori Denisenko scored a power-play goal in the final three minutes of regulation to break a 2-2 tie and send Charlotte to victory. Jakub Skarek (5-5-2) made 15 saves in the Islanders' setback, which snapped their two-game win streak.

Missed opportunities were the difference, as Bridgeport failed to capitalize on a couple of 2-on-0 breakaways and a brief 5-on-3 power play in the third. Both teams finished the contest 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Charlotte struck first just 3:30 into the game courtesy of Scott Wilson, who had his initial shot blocked from the right circle, but he quickly found the rebound and beat Skarek blocker side at even strength.

That lead was brief, however, as Terry responded with his team-leading seventh goal of the season just 1:42 later. Shortly after a faceoff win in the Checkers' zone, Terry settled a rebound following Mitch Vande Sompel's chance, and lifted a wrister into the top left corner of the cage from the left circle. It also extended Terry's point streak to five games at 5:12 of the first period.

The Islanders nearly had a second goal just minutes later when Cole Coskey hit the post, and later in the period, Kyle MacLean was denied by goaltender Antoine Bibeau on a shorthanded breakaway.

Bridgeport had another golden opportunity to take the lead early in the second period when Blade Jenkins and Collin Adams came in on a 2-on-0, but Adams was denied by Bibeau's outstretched left leg. The Islanders had another 2-on-0 in the period, but Jeff Kubiak missed the net on Simon Holmstrom's cross-ice feed.

Bridgeport finally took the lead at 16:42 of the second period when Andreoff scored a power-play goal on a rebound for his fourth of the season. Paul LaDue camped out in the deep slot and sailed on a one-time shot towards Bibeau that was turned back to Andreoff.

Another quick answer tied the game for a second time when Cole Schwindt entered the zone on a 2-on-1 and wristed a shot past Skarek with just 26 seconds left in the middle frame.

Denisenko's power-play goal at 17:49 of the third period put the Checkers ahead for good, converting on a slap shot from the top of the circle with Terry in the box for slashing.

Charlotte leads the series 1-0-0-0 after one meeting.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a five-game homestand next Saturday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Toronto Marlies at Webster Bank Arena. Tickets for the annual "Teddy Bear Toss" game are on sale now! Fans can also follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

