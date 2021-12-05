Iowa Drops Sunday Matchup to Chicago, 4-0

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (9-8-1-0; 19 pts.) lost to the Chicago Wolves (14-4-1-1; 30 pts.) by a score of 4-0 at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa goaltender Dereck Baribeau made 39 saves in the effort.

Wolves forward David Cotton beat Baribeau with a wrist shot from the high slot to give Chicago a 1-0 lead at 14:22 of the first period.

Less than a minute later, Chicago forward Jack Drury collected a pass between both faceoff circles in front of Baribeau and floated a backhand shot past him to put the Wolves up 2-0 at 15:03 of the first period.

The Wolves outshot the Wild 11-7 and led 2-0 entering the second period of play.

In the second period, Wolves forward Stefan Noesen deflected a point shot from Chicago defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald past Baribeau to push their lead to 3-0 just 51-seconds in to the stanza.

At the conclusion of the second period, Chicago led 3-0 over Iowa. Shots in the period were 14-8 in favor of Chicago and 25-15 after two periods of play.

At 1:22 of the third period, Wolves forward Josh Leivo found the back of the net with a slap shot from the right circle on the power play to give Chicago a 4-0 lead. The Wolves held that lead through the end of the game.

Shots in the third period were 18-5 in favor of Chicago. In total, the Wolves outshot the Wild 43-20 in the game. Chicago was 1-for-8 and Iowa was 0-for-2 on the power play on the night.

The Wild play in Rockford against the IceHogs on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

