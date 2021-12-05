Anaheim Ducks Recall Groulx
December 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Benoit-Olivier Groulx from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Groulx, 21 (2/6/00), has recorded 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 games with the Ducks this season. He scored his first NHL goal as part of his first career multi-point effort (1-1=2), Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis. The 6-2, 200-pound forward earned his first NHL point (assist), Oct. 29 at Vegas after making his NHL debut Oct. 13 vs. Winnipeg.
Selected by Anaheim in the second round (54th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Groulx has appeared in five games with San Diego this season, earning one assist (0-1=1). The Rouen, France native has collected 10-20=30 points with a +12 rating and 33 PIM in 47 career AHL games with San Diego.
