Barracuda Snap Skid with Comeback Win over Canucks, 6-4

Abbotsford, B.C. - The San Jose Barracuda (6-8-1-0) snapped their four-game losing skid with a third-period rally to defeat the Abbotsford Canucks (6-7-2-1), 6-4, on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre.

- Joachim Blichfeld scored twice in the third period as he notched his second-straight two-goal effort. Blichfeld also collected an assist and now has three three-point games in his career, two this season, and nine multi-goal outings in his career.

- Jayden Halbgewachs cashed in his sixth goal of the season and has points in eight of his last 10 games (4+7=11). Halbgewachs' goal came 30 seconds into the game, the fastest goal by a Barracuda skater this season.

- Scott Reedy notched his ninth goal of the season and his AHL-best fifth power-play goal. Reedy now has points and goals in four-consecutive (5+1=6) AHL games.

- Nick Merkley and Jaycob Megna each collected two assists on the night. Merkley now has 10 points (3+7=10) in nine games played this year.

- Phil Di Giuseppe extended his point streak for the Canucks to four with a power-play goal and an assist. He has 14 points (4+10=14) in 16 games played this season.

- Zachary Sawchenko (3-2-0-0) came into the game in relief in the second period to earn the win, stopping all 10 shots he faced.

- Friday's win was the Barracuda's fourth third-period come-from-behind victory this year.

