Francouz's 27-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 4-0 Win over Roadrunners

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz turned aside all 27 shots he faced, while four different Eagles skaters found the back of the net, as Colorado blanked the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-0 on Saturday. The shutout was the first of the season for the Eagles and Francouz's fourth in a Colorado Eagles sweater. Forwards Jean-Luc Foudy and Mikhail Maltsev finished with multi-point performances, with each notching a pair of assists in the victory.

The first period started with a bang, as Keaton Middleton and Boko Imama dropped the gloves at center ice just 1:38 into the contest. Colorado would go on to swarm the Roadrunners in the opening 20 minutes, outshooting Tucson, 16-5. However, a series of big saves from Roadrunners goalie Ivan Prosvetov kept the scoresheet clean and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

The Eagles would break things open in the second period, as a loose puck in the low slot would be flicked home with a backhander from defenseman Rob Hamilton, giving Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 6:47 mark of the middle frame.

Just 24 seconds later, an Eagles power play would set up forward Kiefer Sherwood to snap home a wrister from the top of the right-wing circle to extend Colorado's advantage to 2-0.

The Eagles would catch Tucson in a change late in the second stanza and the subsequent 3-on-1 rush would see defenseman Roland McKeown hammer a one-timer from the slot past Prosvetov to give Colorado a 3-0 lead at the 15:40 mark.

Still on top 3-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would keep their foot on the gas, as forward Martin Kaut finished off a 2-on-1 rush when he belted a one-timer into the back of the net from the left-wing circle. The goal was Kaut's second in as many games and extended the Colorado advantage to 4-0 at the 3:36 mark of the period.

Prosvetov would give way to Josef Korenar in net after the tally, and Korenar would stop all eight shots he faced, as the Eagles walked away with the 4-0 victory.

Colorado outshot Tucson 47-27 in the contest, as the Eagles went 1-for-6 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Prosvetov suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 39 shots.

