Heat Outlast Gulls Saturday for Weekend Sweep

December 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Connor Mackey registered a Gordie Howe hat trick while Glenn Gawdin netted a pair of goals and Dustin Wolf made 36 saves as the Stockton Heat (13-2-2-0) completed a weekend sweep of the San Diego Gulls (8-8-1-0) with a 3-2 win Saturday at Stockton Arena.

Mackey notched his goal, assist and fight all in the opening frame, with an assist on Gawdin's game-opening goal on the power play, then scored on a deflection to put a puck past Eriksson Ek for a shorthanded marker all in the game's opening 20 minutes. The scores were sandwiched around a lamp-lighter from San Diego's Hunter Drew, a shorthanded tally, to give Stockton a 2-1 edge through 20.

The teams then played to a scoreless stalemate until Gawdin's empty-netter with 1:43 to go in the contest, which proved to be the game-winner as Brayden Tracey snuck one past Wolf in the final minute to produce the 3-2 final score.

The Heat went 8-for-8 on the penalty kill on the night, completing the weekend 16-for-17 against San Diego.

NOTABLE

Connor Mackey completed his Gordie Howe hat trick in the first period of play, getting an assist on Glenn Gawdin's goal, then a fight at 8:33 of the opening frame and a goal with 3:38 to go in the first period. It was Stockton's first Gordie Howe Hat Trick since Martin Pospisil's on February 26, 2021 against Toronto.

Mackey finished the weekend with five points and three goals against the Gulls in the two-game set.

Juuso Valimaki had two assists on the night, giving him three points through two games with the Heat this season.

Jakob Pelletier has found his way onto the score sheet in nine of the last 10 games, totaling 11 points and five goals in that span. He notched a shorthanded assist in the win.

Dustin Wolf has led the Heat to at least a point in 13 consecutive starts, now 11-0-2-0 in that span, dating back to last season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-6

STK PK - 8-for-8

THREE STARS

First - Connor Mackey (1g, 1a)

Second - Dustin Wolf (36 svs)

Third - Glenn Gawdin (2g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (36 saves on 38 shots faced)

L - Olle Eriksson Ek (25 saves on 27 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat wrap their brief home stand with a Tuesday tilt against San Jose at 6:30 p.m. before heading to Tucson for a pair against the Roadrunners.

