Marlies Look for Redemption against Laval

December 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Laval Rocket in their third of eight meetings this season. The Rocket have been victorious in both of the previous two matchups.

The Rocket are coming off of a 4-3 overtime victory over Texas on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Marlies last game came on November 27th where they defeated the Cleveland Monsters 4-3 in overtime.

The Marlies are 5-4-1-1 against North Division opponents and 0-1-0-1 against the Laval Rocket so far this season. Toronto will be looking for their first win against Laval on Sunday. In the last matchup between the two, the Rocket won 6-5 in a shootout.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include defenceman Joseph Duszak who leads the team in points with 14, as well as Josh Ho-Sang who leads the team in goals with nine. On the Laval side, Laurent Dauphin leads the team in both points (16) and goals (11).

Puck drops at 4:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, TSN, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

