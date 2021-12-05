Holm Backtops Moose to 2-0 Decision over Belleville

The Manitoba Moose (13-6-1-0) faced off against the Belleville Senators (9-11-0-0) for the final contest of a two-game weekend. The Moose were coming off a 3-1 road win over the Senators the previous evening.

The Moose opened the scoring in the first frame. With just under three minutes to go in the first period, Belleville took a penalty and sent the Moose to the man advantage. Leon Gawanke got a hold of the puck in the corner and found a wide-open Declan Chisholm cruising through the slot. The defenceman wired the shot past Mads Sogaard for his fifth of the year and a 1-0 Moose lead. Both goalies were excellent through the first. Arvid Holm made eight saves for Manitoba and Sogaard checked in with seven for Belleville.

The Moose struck just past ahead of the halfway mark of the middle frame with a goal from Todd Burgess. Johnathan Kovacevic skated into the zone and drove to the right before sending the disc to Burgess. The forward ripped the shot from the top of the crease past Sogaard for his first AHL goal and a 2-0 Moose lead. Holm continued his stellar play and finished the frame with seven saves. Manitoba carried a two-goal edge to the break with a 20-15 shots advantage.

The third period saw some great chances for both sides, but both Holm and Sogaard shut the door on any potential offence. Belleville's best look came early in the frame off a one-timer from Zac Leslie in the slot, but Holm flashed the leather for a brilliant stop. Holm ended the contest with 22 saves for his first AHL shutout. The Moose took the weekend sweep by a score of 2-0 and have now won four in a row.

Statbook

Mikey Eyssimont has assists in back-to-back games

With the Johnathan Kovacevic's assist, the Moose now have 10 players with 10 or more points

The Moose penalty kill went 3/3 on the night for Manitoba's 12th game this season not allowing a power play goal

Quotable

Moose Netminder Arvid Holm

"It was a tight game I'd say. They're a good team that plays hard. Yesterday I got a good look at them. which is nice for me not knowing the league very well. Today was going out there and having fun."

What's Next?

The Moose continue their Canadian road swing with a contest against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Catch the game on MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV.

