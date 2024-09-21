Reign FC Travels to Shell Energy Stadium to Take on the Houston Dash Saturday Night

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC hits the road once again to take on the Houston Dash this Saturday, marking the first of two matches between the teams this season and the first meeting since June 2023, where they drew 0-0 at Shell Energy Stadium.

On Monday night, the Reign fell 2-0 to Gotham FC at home after winning three consecutive matches, two on the road. Seattle has come from behind to record 3-2 wins in each of their last two road matches and is unbeaten in its last three matches against the Dash.

The Dash, currently in 14th place in the NWSL standings, most recently fell 3-0 to the Washington Spirit. The Texas-based side first conceded a penalty kick, which Ashely Hatch stepped up to convert, before allowing another goal from Hatch and a goal from Trinity Rodman.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: NWSL+

Local: KING5+/KONG

