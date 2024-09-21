Reign FC Travels to Shell Energy Stadium to Take on the Houston Dash Saturday Night
September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC hits the road once again to take on the Houston Dash this Saturday, marking the first of two matches between the teams this season and the first meeting since June 2023, where they drew 0-0 at Shell Energy Stadium.
On Monday night, the Reign fell 2-0 to Gotham FC at home after winning three consecutive matches, two on the road. Seattle has come from behind to record 3-2 wins in each of their last two road matches and is unbeaten in its last three matches against the Dash.
The Dash, currently in 14th place in the NWSL standings, most recently fell 3-0 to the Washington Spirit. The Texas-based side first conceded a penalty kick, which Ashely Hatch stepped up to convert, before allowing another goal from Hatch and a goal from Trinity Rodman.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: NWSL+
Local: KING5+/KONG
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 21, 2024
- Houston Dash Sign Gabriela Guillén and Gracie Brian to Short-Term Loans from Dallas Trinity FC - Houston Dash
- Reign FC Travels to Shell Energy Stadium to Take on the Houston Dash Saturday Night - Seattle Reign FC
- Paige Monaghan Set to Achieve Career Milestone When URFC Visit Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
- Preview: NC Courage at Racing Louisville - North Carolina Courage
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Red Stars - San Diego Wave FC
- Rapid Reactions: Banda in the Bay - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Defender Kelley O'Hara Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave FC - Chicago Red Stars
- Orlando Pride Clinches Club's First Home Playoff Match with 1-0 Victory Over Bay FC - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Falls 1-0 in Hard-Fought Match with League-Leading Orlando Pride - Bay FC
- Kansas City Current Extend Home Winning Streak, Clinch Playoff Berth With 3-0 Home Victory Against Washington Spirit - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Travels to Shell Energy Stadium to Take on the Houston Dash Saturday Night
- Seattle Reign FC Loans Defender Lily Woodham to Crystal Palace F.C.
- Seattle Reign FC Loans Defender Sofia Huerta to Olympique Lyonnais
- Reign FC Earns Dramatic 3-2 Comeback Win Over Angel City
- Reign FC Travels to BMO Stadium to Take on Angel City FC Friday Night