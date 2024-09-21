Houston Dash Sign Gabriela Guillén and Gracie Brian to Short-Term Loans from Dallas Trinity FC

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed defender Gabriela Guillén and midfielder Gracie Brian from Dallas Trinity FC to short-term loan agreements, both teams announced today. Both players will be available for Houston's match against Seattle Reign FC at Shell Energy Stadium later today.

Guillén has earned three starts in all three of Trinity FC's USL Super League matches this year and has been a foundational piece of defense for the first-year club. Guillén brings extensive experience at both the club and international level having spent four years with Alajuelense Fútbol Femenino in her native Costa Rica. She began her professional career with Saprissa FF in Costa Rica after playing collegiate soccer at Creighton University. While with the Bluejays, she made 38 starts in 64 appearances. Guillén helped the Bluejays earn an appearance in the NCAA Tournament during her sophomore season.

The defender has earned 87 appearances for the Costa Rican Women's National Team and made her senior team debut in 2012. Guillén was a member of Costa Rican WNT that made its first senior appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015. She was most recently named to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Roster, where she earned her first start in the tournament. She became the first Creighton player to make a start in a World Cup.

Brian has made three appearances and one start for Dallas Trinity FC in the USL Super League. The Frisco, Texas native also participated in The Soccer Tournament for the North Carolina Courage earlier this year. The midfielder scored three goals in the competition and helped NC Courage reach the tournament final. Earlier this year, Brian participated in preseason training camp with reigning NWSL Shield winner San Diego Wave FC.

The midfielder played collegiately at Texas Christian University, where she earned first team All-Big 12 honors in three consecutive seasons. As a freshman, she was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. The 23-year-old made 101 starts for TCU, starting every game she appeared in. Brian scored 35 goals and tallied 27 assists during her five-year tenure in Fort Worth. During her senior campaign with the Horned Frogs, she was tied for the team lead in goals scored with nine and became the third player in TCU women's soccer history to score more than 30 career goals.

Guillén will wear number 50 and Brian will wear number 51 later today.

