Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Red Stars

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC (4-9-7, 19 points) travels to face the Chicago Red Stars (8-10-2, 26 points) on Saturday, Sept. 21 at SeatGeek Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on ion.

The record between the two sides sits at 3-2-0 in the Wave's favor heading into the sixth overall regular season matchup. In the last meeting, Chicago defeated San Diego 3-0 at Snapdragon Stadium on June 28. The Red Stars broke through first off an own goal before scoring again in the 67th minute to double the lead when forward Jameese Joseph won the ball and found an ongoing Mallory Swanson who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. Two minutes later, Joseph scored the final goal of the night for Chicago.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last regular season match, the team earned their first road win of the season when they beat Utah Royals 2-1 on Sept. 14 at America First Field. In the first 27 seconds of the match, forward Delphine Cascarino dribbled down the flank and played a direct ball to forward Amirah Ali who finished the cross and secured the fattest goal in club history. Moments later, Makenzy Doniak found an ongoing Cascarino on the far post and the French international struck a first-time shot past goalkeeper Mandy Haught. In the 59th minute, Utah pulled one back when their newest signing, Cloé Lacasse, ripped a shot from outside the 18-yard box off the post and into the side netting.

Chicago is coming off a 1-0 win over the Portland Thorns on Sept. 13 on the road. The Red Stars earned their game-winning goal in the 16th minute when forward Ally Schlegel intercepted a weak pass from Portland's defense, taking a touch around goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and sending a shot into the open net.

Players to Watch

Nine of the last 13 goals in all competitions for the Wave have involved San Diego's Maria Sánchez. In the club's last match, the forward recorded a goal and two penalties to help San Diego to its second win of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup. With the three goals, Sánchez also became the first Mexican international to record a hat-trick for an NWSL team.

Forward Ally Schlegel tallied her fifth goal of the season for Chicago in the club's last match, making her just the third player to score at least five goals in a season for the Red Stars since 2021. While Schlegel found the back of the net in the 16th minute against Portland, three of her five goals this year have come in the second half.

How to Watch

Saturday's match between San Diego and Chicago will be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on ion.

