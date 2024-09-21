Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave FC

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars (8-10-2, 26 pts) kickoff a two-match homestand hosting San Diego Wave FC (4-9-7, 19 pts) Saturday, September 21, at 8:30 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Safely inside playoff contention for the week, the Red Stars look to secure a season sweep against the struggling Wave and climb higher in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) standings before the postseason arrives.

The first 950 fans entering the stadium when gates open September 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT will receive an exclusive poster honoring midfielder Cari Roccaro's Lauren Holiday Impact Award nomination for her work with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chicago. During halftime, Nationwide Insurance will present NAMI Chicago with a $5,000 donation to help the organization continue their vital work in Chicago's communities.

Where to Watch

Broadcast: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago shutout Portland on the road, 1-0

SD: San Diego claimed a 1-2 victory away from home against Utah

Storylines

Crashing Waves: Chicago and San Diego each meet Saturday with the intention to capitalize off and continue the momentum of wins in Week 19, but Wave FC have worse odds to combat than the Red Stars. San Diego's most recent victory is a glimmer of hope for a struggling club, snapping a 12-match regular-season winless streak dating back to May 8. However, when it's rained bad luck in San Diego this season, it's poured. The lead-up to California club's visit to Chicago seemingly shakes out no differently, setting up another hard fight for the Wave as time to secure a playoff berth dwindles. After San Diego's 1-2 win against Utah Royals FC September 14 and a CONCACAF W Champions Cup match against Portland Thorns FC September 18, the Red Stars host the Wave for their third match in seven days. Add the tired legs to a 4-9-7 record on the season while sitting 12th in the NWSL standings and Chicago could spell trouble for the San Diego Wave once again.

Rule of Threes: As the old saying goes, "Good things come in threes." The Red Stars happen to have many potential trifectas in the cards this weekend: After winning both 2024 meetings against Utah Royals FC and Seattle Reign FC, Chicago could add a third season sweep to their books September 21 with a triumph over San Diego, who the Red Stars already beat June 28. The result of that last matchup? 3-0. The series-clincher would also be Chicago's third-consecutive win over the Wave, with another potential clean sheet for goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher marking the Red Stars' third shutout in a row against San Diego. September also just happens to the ninth month of the year, a multiple of three, and the digits of the match date, 21, add up to three. Coincidence? We think not. Is victory for Chicago written in the stars?

Instant Impact: After becoming a Star in the NWSL's summer transfer window, midfielder Julia Grosso has quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the pitch. Playing a full 90 minutes in her first match donning Chicago's crest and immediately finding a place in the Red Stars' Starting XI, Grosso is already averaging a team-high 88.79 percent passing accuracy. The Canadian international's lowest passing percentage in her four matches is 78.95 percent-nothing to scoff at-and her highest passing accuracy clocks in at 92.86 percent against Portland September 13. Grosso's impressive performance against the Thorns also saw her attempt a season-high 42 passes, making the near-perfect passing accuracy even more of a feat. The midfielder's 83.33 passing accuracy in the final third is also notable, tying her with fellow Olympian Ludmila for second-highest final-third passing accuracy, behind forward Sarah Griffith's 91.67 percent. Additionally, Grosso has already created a chance and recorded two shots, three interceptions, eight tackles and 13 recoveries in her four matches. The extended wait to see the Olympic gold medalist in Chicago's lineup certainly paid off.

