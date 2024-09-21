Orlando Pride Clinches Club's First Home Playoff Match with 1-0 Victory Over Bay FC

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Orlando Pride (15-0-6, 51 points) extended its unbeaten streak to 22 games and clinched its first-ever home playoff match, following a 1-0 victory over Bay FC (8-12-1, 25 points). Orlando is now guaranteed to finish in the top four of the standings and will host, at least, a quarterfinal matchup in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

Forward Barbra Banda scored the game winning goal for the Pride with a late second-half header. The goal counted as her 13th of the season, which ties the Club record for the most goals scored in a single season alongside Marta, who did it in 2017. Banda's game winner was also her sixth of the season, which ties an NWSL record for most game winning goals in a single campaign.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made six saves on her way to earning her 12th clean sheet of the season, breaking an NWSL single-season record. The Pride have now shutout their opponents in five straight matches and have only conceded one goal in their last nine regular season matches.

Scoring Summary:

84' Barbra Banda (Carson Pickett) - ORL 1, BAY 0

The Pride found the breakthrough late in the match with Carson Pickett sending in a cross from the left side of the field that found the head of Barbra Banda who was able to guide the ball into the back of the net.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Very much in the moment, I don't think we played to our best. I don't think we were threatening as much as I would have liked us to be. To come away from a difficult environment, with Bay FC doing really well in the last couple of games and having shown what they are capable of doing, one-nil win away from home, I will always take [it]. We will always take the three points. It is so critical at this stage of the season that we continue to pick up valuable points. There are still a lot of things that we can continue to work on. I said to the players before the game that it is important that we still learn, even though we are unbeaten and still winning games, that we still have learning moments to continue to progress towards the postseason."

Match Notes:

Barbra Banda scored her 13th goal of the season, which ties teammate Marta for the most goals scored in single season by a Pride player.

Banda's goal served as her sixth game winning goal of the season, which ties an NWSL record for most game winning goals in a single season.

Banda's second half finish was her sixth headed goal of the 2024 campaign.

With the clean sheet, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse set a new NWSL record with her 12th of the regular season.

The shutout extends the Pride to 501 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal, the fourth team in NWSL history to surpass 500 minutes without allowing a goal.

Defender Carson Pickett made her first start and earned her first assist of the 2024 season with the Pride, since coming over on a trade from Racing Louisville mid-season.

With the victory, the Pride have clinched the Club's first ever home playoff match.

Head Coach Seb Hines made three changes to his previous side against the Kansas City Current with Carson Pickett, Morgan Gautrat and Julie Doyle all entering the Starting XI.

Next Match: The Pride will return to Inter&Co Stadium to welcome the Houston Dash on Saturday, Sept. 28. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ION Television.

