Gotham FC Defender Kelley O'Hara Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that defender Kelley O'Hara has been placed on the season-ending injury list due to chronic knee degeneration.

The U.S. Women's National Team icon announced in May her retirement at the conclusion of the 2024 season. O'Hara will continue to be in the environment for the remainder of the season in a leadership role.

Gotham FC will celebrate O'Hara and her legendary career on Sunday, October 20, at the team's final regular season home match against the Orlando Pride at 5 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena.

