Gotham FC Defender Kelley O'Hara Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that defender Kelley O'Hara has been placed on the season-ending injury list due to chronic knee degeneration.
The U.S. Women's National Team icon announced in May her retirement at the conclusion of the 2024 season. O'Hara will continue to be in the environment for the remainder of the season in a leadership role.
Gotham FC will celebrate O'Hara and her legendary career on Sunday, October 20, at the team's final regular season home match against the Orlando Pride at 5 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 21, 2024
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Red Stars - San Diego Wave FC
- Rapid Reactions: Banda in the Bay - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Defender Kelley O'Hara Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave FC - Chicago Red Stars
- Orlando Pride Clinches Club's First Home Playoff Match with 1-0 Victory Over Bay FC - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Falls 1-0 in Hard-Fought Match with League-Leading Orlando Pride - Bay FC
- Kansas City Current Extend Home Winning Streak, Clinch Playoff Berth With 3-0 Home Victory Against Washington Spirit - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Defender Kelley O'Hara Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
- Gotham FC Draws C.F. Monterrey Rayadas on Thursday
- Gotham FC to Host 'Watch Women's Sports Night' Presented by Johnnie Walker on October 5
- Gotham FC Appoints Women's Soccer Icon Ali Krieger as First-Ever Club Ambassador
- President Joe Biden to Welcome 2023 National Women's Soccer League Champions Gotham FC to the White House Monday, September 23