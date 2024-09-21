Kansas City Current Extend Home Winning Streak, Clinch Playoff Berth With 3-0 Home Victory Against Washington Spirit

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (12-3-6, 42pts., 3rd place) clinched a spot in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, Friday night with a 3-0 victory over the Washington Spirit (14-5-2, 44 pts., 2nd place) at CPKC Stadium. Forward Nichelle Prince opened the scoring in the fourth minute, notching her first goal for the club and becoming the 18th different goal scorer for the Current in NWSL regular season play. Midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta doubled the Current's advantage with a curled strike from distance in the 31st minute, then forward Temwa Chawinga secured victory with a goal in the 69th minute.

In net, goalkeeper Almuth Schult recorded her second consecutive clean sheet to cap another sound effort from the Current's defense. Friday's victory marked the Current's eighth consecutive home victory in all competitions, and the club's sixth shutout victory in that span.

"It (clinching the playoffs) is something that makes me happy," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "I'm happy about it, the players are happy about it, we're going to enjoy it. As we always say, we're going to celebrate and enjoy it but be humble in the moment."

With a postseason berth at stake and looking to exact revenge from a 4-1 loss against the Spirit earlier this season, Kansas City jumped on the visitors early. In the fourth minute, forward Michelle Cooper helped capitalize on the Current's first scoring opportunity of the contest. Cooper picked up a loose ball on the right wing and fired a low cross across the Spirit's penalty area. The ball found Prince, who steered the ball into the back of the net to put the Current ahead.

Prince became the 18th different goal scorer for the Current in NWSL regular season play with her finish Friday, helping extend Kansas City's already-established NWSL record. Of the Current's 18 goal scorers, six are new to the team in 2024.

Washington immediately began pressing for an equalizer, and the visitors had one of their best chances of the match in the 20th minute. A Current foul near the top of its own penalty area set up a free kick opportunity for Washington midfielder Leicy Santos. Santos fired a low, curled shot that seemed destined for the bottom corner. However, Schult made a diving stop to deny Santos' effort and keep Kansas City ahead.

Just over 10 minutes later, LaBonta doubled the Current's lead with an incredible long-range goal. Like the Current's first goal of the evening, the goal materialized from the right wing. Defender Hailie Mace slid a pass forward to LaBonta, who moved around the Washington defense and drove towards goal. From the top of the penalty area, LaBonta fired a curling strike that evaded Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead. The goal marked the 16th of LaBonta's NWSL regular season career as a member of the Current and, temporarily at least, gave her sole possession of the club's career scoring record.

Schult made a key save to deny a headed effort from Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman on the stroke of halftime as the Current maintained its two-goal advantage heading into the locker room.

The Current maintained its stifling defensive effort in the second half, limiting the Spirit to long-range efforts while Kansas City continued to seize control of the match. Chawinga provided the dagger in the 69th minute, capping an excellent team move with her league-leading 16th goal of the NWSL regular season.

Forward Bia Zaneratto sparked the effort, pushing the ball at the Spirit's defense while taking on multiple defenders. After drawing the defense to her, Zaneratto fed the ball out wide to midfielder Debinha, who was running through on goal. Debinha, while being closed down by Washington's defense, dribbled around Kingsbury and slid a ball across the face of goal for Chawinga. Chawinga made no mistake with an open net, hammering the ball home for Kansas City's third goal of the contest.

Chawinga now has 16 NWSL regular season goals this season, meaning she is two goals behind the NWSL single season record for regular season goals. Additionally, the Current upped its goal total to 46 in 2024, the fifth-highest total in NWSL history.

From there, the Current were able to see out the match. In the 86th minute, midfielder Hildah Magaia made her CPKC Stadium debut. Midfielder Jereko made her NWSL regular season debut at CPKC Stadium in second-half stoppage time. In the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time, Spirit forward Lena Silano received a straight red card for a tackle on Schult.

With Friday's victory, the Current officially sealed its second spot in the NWSL playoffs in the club's four-year history. The Current sit in third place on the NWSL table with five regular season contests remaining. A top four finish would guarantee Kansas City at least one home playoff match at CPKC Stadium. For the latest KC Current playoff and ticketing information fans can subscribe here to be the first to know when tickets go on sale: https://www.kansascitycurrent.com/subscribe.

Next weekend, the Current play its penultimate home match of the 2024 NWSL regular season when Kansas City hosts NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday, Sept. 28. The match will be broadcast nationally on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the action on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current app in English or Spanish.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit

Date: September 20, 2024

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City MO

Kickoff: 7:10 p.m. CT/8:10 p.m. ET

Weather: 89 degrees, fair

Attendance: 11,500

Discipline

29' Kansas City - Cooper (Yellow)

90+8' Washington - Silano (Red)

90+10' Washington - Washington Bench (Yellow)

Scoring

4' Kansas City - Prince (Cooper)

31' Kansas City - LaBonta (Mace)

69' Kansas City - Chawinga (Debinha)

Scoring Summary

Goals

1

2

F

Kansas City

2

1

3

Washington

0

0

0

Kansas City Current Lineup: Schult, Wheeler, Sharples, Cook, Mace (86' Magaia), LaBonta - c, DiBernardo (86' Scott), Debinha (90+2' Jereko), Chawinga, Prince (59' Zaneratto), Cooper (59' Ball)

Unused Substitutes: Franch, Ballisager, Rodriguez, Feist

Washington Spirit Lineup: Kingsbury - c, Krueger (46' Carle), Butel (65' Morgan), McKeown, Metayer, Santos, Sullivan, Hershfelt, Rodman (79' Brown), Kouassi (65' Silano (90+8 Red Card)), Hatch (46' Morris)

Unused Substitutes: Barnhart, Ratcliffe, Stainbrook, Butler

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.