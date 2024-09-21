Preview: NC Courage at Racing Louisville

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The North Carolina Courage open a two-match road swing as they visit Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, September 21, for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Lynn Family Stadium. The match will air live on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call.

North Carolina is coming off a 1-1 home draw with Bay FC last weekend, marking a seventh unbeaten out of the previous eight played. The Courage are 10-2-8 on the year for 32 points, entering the weekend solidly in fifth place in the standings. There are no playoff-clinching scenarios for North Carolina this weekend, but three points would be huge as they look to keep pace in the race for a top-four seed that would bring a home playoff match.

Ashley Sanchez scored the equalizer for the Courage on Friday, making history as the first player with goals against all 14 teams across the NWSL. It was her team-leading fifth goal of this season and helped push the Courage home unbeaten run to 19 straight contests. As Sanchez continues to impress in her first season in the Triangle, the highly anticipated combination of her and reigning NWSL MVP Kerolin Nicoli could take this offense to the next level. That pairing is nearing its debut.

The Courage will be without captain Denise O'Sullivan on Saturday as she picked up her fifth yellow card of the season last week to force a one-match suspension. Midfield depth has been a strength of this team all season, though, and likely replacement Dani Weatherholt would hit her 150th regular season match for her career with an appearance. Read more on Weatherholt's versatility here.

Despite a win last week, Louisville enters this weekend on the outside looking in on the playoff picture, sitting ninth in the table with a 5-7-8 record for 22 points. They took a first-half lead in the season's first meeting, but North Carolina responded with three second-half goals to secure the victory in the final match before the Olympic break. The Courage have won all eight regular-season meetings with Racing Louisville.

Louisville made several moves before the close of the transfer window, adding frontline firepower with the addition of forwards Bethany Balcer from Seattle and Janine Beckie from Portland. Beckie's winner gave Racing a come-from-behind win over Angel City last weekend. The Courage must keep the varied and talented Racing front in check to get a result. Luckily, goalkeeper Casey Murphy has been in world-class form since her return from the Olympics.

With just six fixtures left, crunch time is upon the NWSL season. North Carolina can gain some valuable separation from the playoff line with three points Saturday, while a win for Racing thrusts them right into the thick of the chase.

With urgency underlying a good matchup on the field, another entertaining NWSL moment is upon us.

