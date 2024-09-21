Paige Monaghan Set to Achieve Career Milestone When URFC Visit Gotham FC

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (4-13-3, 15 pts) hit the road to take on reigning NWSL Champions Gotham FC (12-4-4, 40 pts) on Sunday, September 22 at 11:00 a.m. MT.

The Royals enter this match after suffering a 2-1 loss at the hands of San Diego Wave in Sandy on Saturday, September 14. The Wave got off to a hot start, scoring two goals in the first six minutes, and never looked back, while the Royals remain in 13th place for the third straight week.

This will be the first meeting between Utah Royals FC and Gotham FC since the Return of Royalty and the Royals will look to keep climbing up the table. With new faces on the front line, the Royals have scored 16 goals in the last eight games across all competitions, most recently through Cloé Lacasse finding her first goal wearing the URFC badge. The Royals' match in New Jersey marks Paige Monaghan's 100th NWSL regular season match, and she will become the 100th NWSL player to reach 100 appearances if Mallory Swanson of Chicago Red Stars plays against San Diego Wave on September 21.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Gotham FC come into this match sitting in third place on the table with two straight wins looking for a third. The reigning NWSL Champions will look to continue strong defensive performances currently having only conceded 16 goals during the regular season; second best in the NWSL. Head Coach Juan Carlos Amoros will look to find balance within his squad after having midweek matches in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup leading up to this encounter. Gotham will look to officially clinch a playoff spot to have the chance to defend the title.

After Sunday's match, the Royals return home to take on Racing Louisville on September 28. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. MT. Tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

