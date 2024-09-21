Bay FC Falls 1-0 in Hard-Fought Match with League-Leading Orlando Pride

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Jose, Calif. - Bay FC conceded a late goal, but battled in a hard-fought match with the league-leading Orlando Pride, falling 1-0 on Friday night at PayPal Park as it snapped the club's three-game unbeaten streak. The two teams finished the match tied with 13 shots each and both with six shots on target, but it was Barbara Banda who broke the deadlock in the 84th minute to secure all three points for the visitors.

Bay FC came close to taking the lead in the 79th minute when Maddie Moreau dribbled down the left side of the field and played cross into the center of the box. Dorian Bailey looked to have the go-ahead goal for Bay FC as she fired a shot headed toward the left post, but Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse stuck out her right foot at the last second to deny Bailey's attempt.

Playoff Picture

Bay FC (8-12-1, 25pts) can drop no lower than ninth in the NWSL standings this weekend and would only drop to the ninth position based on goal differential if Racing Louisville (22pts) picks up a win against the North Carolina Courage on Sept. 21. Entering Week 20, Bay FC trailed the seventh place Chicago Red Stars (26pts) by a single point and were just two points behind Portland Thorns FC (27pts) in seventh place.

Goal-Scoring Plays

BAY - Barbara Banda (Carson Pickett), 84th minute: Carson Pickett delivered a cross deep from the left wing into the box for Barbara Banda, who found space between two Bay FC defenders and directed the cross near the penalty spot with a header just inside the right post.

Notes:

Tonight's loss snapped Bay FC's three-game unbeaten run. It also snapped a streak of three consecutive matches without conceding a second-half goal.

Bay FC held Orlando scoreless in the first half. It was just the sixth time this season the Pride have not scored a first-half goal.

Bay FC have only conceded multiple goals once in their last five regular season matches.

The Pride are the only team to shutout Bay FC twice this season.

Katelyn Rowland finished the match with six saves - the second-most saves in a game this season for the goalkeeper. She registered nine saves on the road against Orlando on May 11.

Racheal Kundananji led the team in shots (4), chances created (3), successful dribbles (4) and tackles won (3).

Kundananji has multiple chances created in six straight regular season matches for Bay FC.

Kundananji leads the team with 26 chances created this season.

Next Match

Bay FC is back on the road, traveling to square off against Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Lumen Field; kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (Pacific) with a streaming available on NWSL+ and a local broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area+.

Bay FC (8-12-1, 25pts) vs. Orlando Pride (15-0-6, 51pts) - NWSL Regular Season

Sept. 20, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL: Banda (Pickett), 84

Misconduct Summary:

BAY: Moreau (caution), 77

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson (Moreau, 60), D Dahlkemper, D Menges ©, D Dydasco, M Pickett, M Bailey, M Boade, F Kundananji, F Oshoala (Hocking, 77), F Hill

Substitutes Not Used: GK Silkowitz, D Brewster, D Beattie, M Doms, M Castellanos, M Shepherd, F Conti

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Kundananji, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Bailey, Hill, 2); FOULS: 8 (Hill, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 6

ORL: GK Moorhouse, D Pickett, D Abello, D Sams, D Dyke (Lawrence, 64), M Angelina (Strom, 64), M Gautrat (Duljan, 76), M Doyle (Yates, 64), M Marta © (Watt, 80), F Banda, F Adriana

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crone, D Martinez, D Celia, M McCutcheon

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Banda, 9); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Banda, 5); FOULS: 7 (Pickett, Duljan, 3); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6

Referee: Brad Jensen

Assistant Referees: Joe Suchoski, Melissa Beck

Fourth Official: Iryna Petrunok

Weather: Sunny, 73 degrees

Attendance: 11,063

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

