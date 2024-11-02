Reign FC Travels to Orlando to Take on the Pride Saturday Afternoon
November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC is set to play its final match of the 2024 season against the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium in Florida. Earlier this season, the two sides met at Lumen Field, where the Pride narrowly came out on top, winning 3-2.
The two teams have gone head-to-head a total of 17 times. Seattle has earned seven wins, three losses and seven draws and outscored Orlando, 28-17, across all competitions. The Pride clinched its first-ever NWSL Shield after defeating the Washington Spirit on October 6, which was the club's most recent win. Since then, the league leaders lost their last two matches, putting an end to their 23-game unbeaten streak.
The Reign are currently coming off a 2-1 win against the Houston Dash at Lumen Field. Midfielder Olivia Athens notched the first goal, while forward Nérilia Mondésir became the first player representing Haiti to score a regular-season NWSL goal when she netted the game winner.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: ION
