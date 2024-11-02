Watch Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign on ION

November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Entitlement: Publix

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ION

The Story:

Even after clinching the NWSL Shield, the Pride still have an opportunity against Seattle Reign FC to set two more NWSL records. If Orlando wins, they will break a tie with the North Carolina Courage for most wins in a single season with 18. A win or draw will see the Pride gain sole possession of the most points in a single NWSL season, as they are currently tied for the record with 57.

Orlando earned its first ever road win in Seattle earlier this season in a 3-2 victory. The Pride have won two of the last three meetings with Seattle, dating back to last season.

Adriana scored the only goal for the Pride from the penalty spot against Gotham FC in their last match. The Pride have converted on all penalty kicks this season, and their last 10 dating back to last season.

Quote of the Week:

"I would go back and say [the international break] probably came at a good time. Obviously, we've got players representing their countries, which is amazing, but for the players who stayed here, giving them that time to reset, take in what they've achieved so far this year, and go after the game on Saturday against Seattle. Hopefully we'll get a good turnout, lots of fans out there to go out and support this team who have achieved so much this year."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, NJ/NY Gotham FC 3 (10/20/24, Red Bull Arena)

Goal-Scorers: Adriana (PK); Sam Hiatt, Rose Lavelle, Ella Stevens

Seattle's Last Matchup: Seattle Reign FC 2, Houston Dash 1 (10/18/24, Lumen Field)

Goal-Scorers: Olivia Marie Athens, Nérilia Mondésir; Bárbara Olivieri

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 3-7-7 (Home: 2-2-4, Away: 1-5-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Seattle Reign FC 2 (5/19/24, Lumen Field)

At the Stadium:

For the Club's final regular season match of 2024, the Pride are excited to dedicate the night to the fans. Join the Pride as they celebrate what truly makes this Club special, the dedicated and amazing Pride fans.

Next Up: NWSL Playoffs Quaterfinals vs. TBD

Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Playoffs

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.