Utah Royals Conclude the Return of Royalty with a Loss to Gotham FC

November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (7-14-4, 25pts, 10th NWSL) concluded the 2024 Return of Royalty campaign in its inaugural year with a 4-1 loss against NJ/NY Gotham FC (17-4-5, 56pts, 2nd NWSL) in front of 9,879 fans at America First Field on Fan Appreciation Night.

Reigning NWSL Champions Gotham FC came to the Beehive State and imposed its will during the first 45 minutes of play. The visitors' 3-3-4 formation developed into a 2-3-5 in the final third, overwhelming the Royals defense. A 15th minute goal by Yazmeen Ryan gave NJ/NY the early lead. Gotham captain Mandy Freeman would extend the visitors' lead to two scoring a worldie into the far post upper 90 just two minutes later.

Entering the break URFC found itself trailing in every major category; Possession (40/60), shots (2/10), shots on goal (1/5), and corners (2/9).

Newly appointed Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets' squad inched its way towards a comeback as captain Kate Del Fava logged her first assist of the year playing a long-ball over the top to Hannah Betfort who beat Ann-Katrin Berger 1v1 finishing off of the near post, ending the year with 4 goals in all competitions.

Gotham FC squashed any hopes of a URFC just minutes later, scoring a third goal in the 77th minute and another insurance goal in the 84th minute.

When asked for his thoughts on next season in the post-game press conference Head Coach Coenrates said "I think if we're honest we need to reach the playoffs next season, I think that's as simple as it gets," Coenrates later added, "I think it's our goal for one to be competitive from the start and a personally goal is to progress individually."

UTA 1:4 GFC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

GFC: Yazmeen Ryan (Ella Stevens) 15': Building up from their own half Gotham FC broke through the Royals defensive line. Ella Stevens found herself with space on the right wing. Entering the final eighteen yards of the field Stevens slipped a ball behind the backs of URFC defenders who were tracking back to goal finding Yazmeen Ryan on the far post who took a touch to control and fired into the net.

GFC: Mandy Freeman (Unassisted) 17': Gotham FC found itself in the attacking third on the right wing and played a ball targeting the far post again, this time finding Kate Del Fava's head. Del Fava headed the ball outside of the box and out of danger Momentarily. Mandy Freeman took a couple touches to control the ball before firing a screamer across to the far post upper 90, giving Mandy Haught no chance.

UTA: Hannah Betfort (Kate Del Fava) 74': Moving forward in possession Kate Del Fava sent the long ball over top into space where Hannah Betfort could get there with her ferocious pace. Betfort found herself in a 1v1 situation against Ann-Katrin Berger, electing to go shot a powerful shot to the near post, Betforts fired low connecting with the woodwork and deflecting into the net.

GFC: Esther Gonzalez (Mandy Freeman) 77': Playing a ball into space on the right-wing Mandy Freeman connected with Esther Gonzalez. Gonzalez attempted a half volley with her first touch chipping Mandy Haught for her first of the night.

GFC: Esther Gonzalez (Yazmeen Ryan) 84': Yazmeen Ryan sent a low ball to the near post off of the corner, Esther Gonzalez came flying in to meet the ball, connecting with a back heel flick Gonzalez's attempt rolled through traffic towards the far post finding the net for the second time of the night.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy Haught; Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Ana Tejada, Kate Del Fava ©; Dana Foederer (Shae Murison, 85), Claudia Zornoza, Ally Sentnor; Mina Tanaka (Cameron Tucker, 46), Hannah Betfort, Brecken Mozingo

Subs not used: Julia Grosso, Agnes Nyberg, Darielle O'Brien, Cristina Roque

NJ/NY Gotham FC (3-3-4): Ann-Katrin Berger; Emily Sonnett, Sam Hiatt, Jess Carter; Nealy Martin, Delanie Sheehan (McCall Zerboni, 85), Yazmeen Ryan (Maitane Lopez, 87); Esther Gonzalez (Bruninha, 85), Ella Stevens (Lynn Williams, 64), Rose Lavelle (Jenna Nighswonger, 64), Mandy Freeman

Subs not used: Michelle Betos, Abby Smith, Taryn Torres, Cassie Miller

Stats Summary: UTA / GFC

Possession: 44 / 56

Shots: 7 / 23

Shots on Goal: 2 / 9

Corner Kicks: 3 / 13

Saves: 4/1

Fouls: 7 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

GFC: Ella Stevens (Caution, 22)

UTA: Dana Foederer (Caution, 83)

GFC: Jenna Nighswonger (Caution, 87)

GFC: Jess Carter (Caution, 90+7)

