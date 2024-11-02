Courage Fall to Spirit

November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, NC - The North Carolina Courage fell, 0-1, to the Washington Spirit in the NWSL regular season finale Saturday night in front of a sold out WakeMed Soccer Park.

The 10,026 fans in attendance marked the second-largest regular season attendance in club history and was the Courage's third sell out since relocating to North Carolina in 2017.

Ashley Hatch notched the only goal of the night in the 37', rifling a shot from distance into the back of the net to send the visitors into halftime with a lead.

Substitute's helped spark an improved second half for the Courage, including Denise O'Sullivan and Ashley Sanchez being brought on to start the second half. Tyler Lussi looked likely to level the score in the 58', knocking home a smart cross-goal pass from Aline Gomes, but the equalizer was denied but the linesman's flag.

Up Next: The North Carolina Courage will face the Kansas City Current in the NWSL quarterfinals on Saturday, November 9, at 12 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Match Notes:

North Carolina Courage made five changes to the starting lineup from their last NWSL match, their most from one match to another this season.

Kaleigh Kurtz and Casey Murphy finished the season as Iron Women, playing every minute of the regular season. It was Kurtz' third consecutive time achieving the feat.

The 10,026 fans in attendance marked the second-largest announced attendance in club history and was the Courage's second regular season sell out.

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Dani Weatherholt (Feli Rauch - 76'), Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson (Denise O'Sullivan - 46'), Narumi Miura, Victoria Pickett (Ashley Sanchez - 46'); Aline Gomes, Haley Hopkins (Manaka Matsukubo - 66'), Tyler Lussi (Olivia Wingate - 66')

Subs Not Used: Hensley Hancuff, Meredith Speck, Charlotte McLean, Biana St-Georges

WAS (4-2-3-1): Aubrey Kingsbury ©; Casey Krueger, Annaïg Butel, Tara McKeown, Gabrielle Carle; Hal Hershfelt, Heather Stainbrook; Trinity Rodman (Kate Wiesner - 73'), Courtney Brown (Brittany Ratcliffe - 73'), Makenna Morris (Leicy Santos - 61'); Ashley Hatch (Lena Silano - 85')

Subs Not Used: Nicole Barnhart, Esme Morgan, Paige Metayer, Jenna Butler, Chloe Ricketts

Score:

NCC: 0

WAS: 1

Goals:

NCC: -

WAS: A. Hatch - 37' (M. Morris)

Cautions:

NCC: -

WAS: -

Ejections:

NCC: -

WAS: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 10,026

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.