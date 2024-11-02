What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Host Seattle Reign to Close out the Regular Season, Presented by Verizon

November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (17-2-6, 57 points) vs Seattle Reign (6-14-5, 23 points)

When: Saturday, November 2, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla

TV: ION

As the Pride host Seattle on Saturday, here are five things to watch for:

Handling the Reign

Orlando earned the Club's first-ever road victory against the Reign earlier in the season after walking out of Lumen Field with a 3-2 victory. The Pride have won two its last three matches against Seattle including the last home match that came back in the 2023 season. Messiah Bright scored the lone goal for the Pride in that match off a Julie Doyle assist.

Reigning Over the League

The 2024 NWSL Shield winners have already secured the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs, which begin next week. The Pride, who have broken countless records this season, have the opportunity to break one more by earning a win or a draw. One more point for the Pride, who currently sit at 57 points, would mean they would set a new single-season points record in the NWSL.

Making it Reign

Barbra Banda has 19 goal contributions and 13 goals in the 2024 regular season, both tied for the most in a single season in Orlando's NWSL history which was previously done by Marta in 2017. The only other players to record 20 goal contributions in their first NWSL season are Lauren Holiday (21 in 2013), Kim Little (24 in 2014) and Temwa Chawinga (26 in 2024).

Reign or Shine

Forward Adriana scored her sixth goal of the season in the Pride's most recent match against NJ/NY Gotham FC. Adriana scored from the penalty spot, which is her second of the season and the team's fifth. The Pride have converted on all of their penalties this year along with each of their last 10 dating back to the 2022 season. Banda earned the penalty for the Pride, which is the third time she has earned a penalty this season, two of which served as game-winners against the Spirit.

Reigning Across the World

The Pride saw a successful international break with U.S. international and Pride defender Emily Sams earning her first cap with the USWNT. She went the full 90 minutes and helped the U.S. to a 3-1 win over Iceland. Angelina and Adriana went and represented Brazil in a pair of friendlies. Both Pride players donned the captain's armband, and Adriana was also able to find the back of the net.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her NWSL career.

Barbra Banda's next goal will break teammate Marta's record for most goals scored by a Pride player in a single season (13).

The Pride's next win will break the NWSL record for most wins in a single season (17).

The Pride's next point will break the NWSL record for most points in a single season (57).

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.