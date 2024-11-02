Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (5-13-7, 22 points) travels to face Racing Louisville FC (7-11-7, 28 points) at Lynn Family Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The series between San Diego and Louisville is split evenly heading into the sixth matchup with the record standing at 1-1-3. The last time the two sides met was on April 13 at Lynn Family Stadium when the match ended in a scoreless draw. In the first half, the Wave out-possessed the home team 58% to 41% and prevented Louisville from registering a shot on target. Nearing the end of the match, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made a big save in the 87th minute when Ary Borges' header in front of goal sent Sheridan diving to keep the match level.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last match, the team fell 4-1 to the Kansas City Current on Oct. 19. The Current found two goals in the first half with the help of Michelle Cooper. Golden Boot leader Temwa Chawinga then scored her 20th goal of the season and Debinha followed after to make it 4-0. San Diego's Delphine Cascarino would cut the lead in the 88th minute when she hit a powerful left-footed shot from nearly 30 yards out to score her second goal of the season.

Racing Louisville is coming off a 1-0 win over the Portland Thorns on Oct. 19. The game winning goal came from former San Diego Wave forward Taylor Flint in the 88th minute. The play started with a corner kick taken by Janine Beckie that found the head of Flint who directed the ball towards goal for her third goal of the season.

Players to Watch

San Diego's Delphine Cascarino earned her second goal of her NWSL career in the Wave's last match against the Current. The goal came in the 88th minute when Cascarino won the ball in the midfield before firing a shot from nearly 30 yards out with her left foot to prevent a Kansas City shutout. The French international signed with San Diego on July 24 from Olympique Lyonnais and since has made nine appearances with six starts.

Louisville's Emma Sears leads the club in goals scored this season as she tallied her fifth of her rookie year on Oct. 13 against the Washington Spirit. Sears found the back of the net against the Spirit in the 72nd minute when she received a ball at the edge of the box and took one touch before slotting a shot to the far post.

How to Watch

Sunday's match between San Diego and Louisville will be played at Lynn Family Stadium. Kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

