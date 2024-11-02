Bay FC Squares off Against the Houston Dash Tonight on the Road at 7:20 p.m. (Pacific) with a Chance to Clinch a Playoff Berth in First Season

November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC (10-14-1, 31 pts) visits the Houston Dash tonight, Saturday, Nov. 2, at Shell Energy Stadium in their final match of the 2024 regular season. After a weather delay, kickoff is now set for 7:20 p.m. (Pacific) on ION. Following the match, Head Coach Albertin Montoya and select players will be available to the media via Zoom approximately 10-15 minutes after the final whistle. Media can join the postgame availability by using the link HERE.

The club will share postgame soundbites and highlights when they become available at the links below. These links will also be included in the match recap, which will be distributed postgame via email.

Bay FC can secure a playoff berth with a win or draw in tonight's match, and could finish in seventh or eighth place, pending the results of tomorrow's match between the Chicago Red Stars and the Kansas City Current. Bay FC would become only the second team to qualify for the postseason in their expansion season, joining San Diego Wave FC (2022). With a win, Bay FC would also set a record for wins (11) by an expansion team in their first season, which would break the previous record set by San Diego of 10 wins in their inaugural campaign. FULL STANDINGS

BAY FC MEDIA RESOURCES: To access Bay FC press releases, game notes, highlights, postgame press conferences and pronunciations, click here.

WHEN: Sat., Nov. 2 - 10-15 minutes after the final whistle

WHO: Bay FC head coach Albertin Montoya and select players

ZOOM: https://bayfc.zoom.us/j/99804285655

