Tickets for Historic NWSL Quarterfinal at CPKC Stadium Available to Public Monday

November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current will begin selling tickets to the general public for the club's historic quarterfinal match starting Monday, Nov. 4. Season Ticket and Current Club Members do not need to wait, with early access available to them immediately.

A limited number of tickets for the Current's NWSL Quarterfinal match at CPKC Stadium are scheduled to go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. CT. The historic first season at CPKC Stadium has seen the team be the first in the NWSL to sell out every home regular season game this year, a trend that is expected to continue through the 2024 playoffs.

Tickets will be available for purchase on KansasCityCurrent.com or via the KC Current App. Season Ticket Members and Current Club Members early-access window is already open to purchase quarterfinal tickets as well as the potential semifinal match at CPKC Stadium, pending quarterfinal results.

Kansas City's quarterfinal match in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, will be played next Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. CT. The match will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

2024 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel - Match Schedule

NWSL Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 8-Sunday, Nov. 10

NWSL Semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 16-Sunday, Nov. 17

NWSL Championship: Saturday, Nov. 23 - 7 p.m. CT at CPKC Stadium

The Current's final match of the 2024 NWSL regular season is Sunday against the Chicago Red Stars at 2 p.m. CT from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois and will broadcast nationally on ESPN, with Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson on the call. Fans in Kansas City can listen to Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko call the action on 90.9 The Bridge or listen in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.