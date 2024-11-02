Preview: Racing Readies for Decisive Finale against San Diego

November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Jordan Prather/NWSL) Racing Louisville FC midfielder Marisa DiGrande (right)

In hopes of its first-ever playoff appearance, Racing Louisville FC closes out the NWSL regular season at 5:30 p.m. Sunday when - as it turns out - the club will host San Diego Wave FC.

With San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium deemed unplayable, this weekend's game moved East to Lynn Family Stadium, where Racing could vault from ninth to eighth in the NWSL standings, rising above the playoff cut line.

A location change for Racing-San Diego was announced about 48 hours before kickoff. Given the timing, ticket prices were set at just $10 if purchased online in advance and $15 at the box office. Louisville's season ticket members will receive complimentary admission to the game airing on ESPN.

The club's postseason hopes hinge on two outcomes: a Bay FC defeat to the Houston Dash on Saturday night, paired with a Racing win over San Diego on Sunday.

Before a recent international break, Racing (7-11-7, 28 points) picked up a late win back on October 19 against the Portland Thorns.

Taylor Flint's leaping header in the 88th minute proved to be the difference in a 1-0 result, helping keep Louisville's playoff hopes alive. Coach Bev Yanez's squad also shut down a Portland attack that ranks among the NWSL's top five in goals per 90 minutes, securing Racing's first clean sheet since June 7.

Louisville last saw San Diego back on April 13 at Lynn Family Stadium. Neither team managed to find the scoresheet, with the goalkeepers - Katie Lund and Kailen Sheridan - combining to make six saves.

San Diego (5-13-7, 22 points) rolls into the final weekend winless in its last three matches. In each of those three games, the Wave managed to concede multiple goals.

Mexican winger Maria Sanchez has been the catalyst to offensive success for the Wave as of late. The 28-year-old former Houston Dash forward leads the team in chances created since the beginning of September (16) while playing a role in four of the club's last nine goals across all competitions.

Little has separated Racing and the Wave across five previous league matches. Both side has won once to go with a trio of draws. Their games are typically low scoring with three of the five games finishing without any goals.

Historic National Team Debut: Emma Sears is turning heads beyond Racing's pitch, with the rookie winger's impact now reaching the international stage. The Ohio native was an instant spark for the U.S. Women's National Team, becoming the first player to register a goal and assist on debut since Christen Press in the 3-1 win against Iceland on October 27. Sears also set a new Racing rookie mark for goals scored at five in league play, making her Louisville's joint-leading scorer this season along with Savannah DeMelo and Uchenna Kanu. Sears leads Racing in shots on target (18), shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (3.99) and progressive carries (77) and ranks among the league's best in several dribbling and chance creation categories.

Team of the Year candidate: A breakout opening campaign in Louisville has midfielder Taylor Flint into NWSL Best XI contention. The 25-year-old smashed home the winner over the Thorns - a glancing header from close range in the 88th minute. Despite being absent for two and a half games, Flint still leads the NWSL in aerial duels won (93), aerial duels win percentage (80.9%), interceptions (73), tackles won (56) and second in successful take-on percentage. She also ranks third in blocks, fourth in passes into the final third and eighth in progressive passes. She has three goals and an assist this season and was named to the NWSL Best XI for March/April.

Heady play: Racing Louisville's aerial efficiency has been a notable strength this season. Flint redirected home the team's eighth headed goal of the campaign in a pivotal win over Portland - the most headed goals of any NWSL team. The headers have come from six different sources - Uchenna Kanu has two, as did former forward Reilyn Turner. Bethany Balcer, Ary Borges and Parker Goins all have headed goals as well.

It's Milliet Time: Lauren Milliet continued her remarkable run of consistency vs. Portland, extending her streak to 78 consecutive starts and 93 straight appearances. The right back has missed just 47 minutes since the start of 2022, including an ironwoman campaign in 2023. During that span, no NWSL field player has accumulated more minutes or consecutive starts than the 27-year-old. So far this season, Milliet is one of nine players with at least 110 progressive passes and ranks in the top 29 in passes completed and total passes into the penalty area.

Marisa's milestone: Marisa DiGrande, Louisville's midfield maestro, joined the 100 career appearance club last month. Racing's first-ever free agent signing, the 27-year-old Michigan native joined the NWSL through the 2019 draft. She has recorded at least 1,000 minutes in every season since. In her debut campaign in lavender, DiGrande has two assists and the game-winning goal on August 24 vs. Chicago.

Newcomers showing out: Racing's late-season playoff push was given a jolt from recent additions Balcer, Janine Beckie and Courtney Petersen. Balcer netted a match-winning penalty vs. North Carolina and has two goals and an assist in her opening nine contests in lavender. Beckie has delivered in crucial moments, scoring the clincher against Angel City in the 68th minute and setting up the winner in a vital victory over Portland. Petersen has made six appearances, including five starts out wide, since moving to Louisville. She finished tied for the team lead in successful dribbles in the Thorns win (3), alongside Lauren Milliet.

Air Kiwi: Former New Zealand international Abby Erceg is on the verge of becoming the first international to record three ironwoman campaigns. Second all-time in NWSL minutes with 17,169, the 34-year-old has been a constant presence for Racing since arriving in a pre-2023 trade from North Carolina, starting and playing every minute. She has two goals and two assists in 47 league games with Racing.

Dynamic DeMelo: At just 26 years old, DeMelo has blossomed into one of Racing's standout performers, topping several club statistical categories. DeMelo is the club's all-time leader for goals (14) and assists (6). Her goal involvement would give her new single-season bests in either category. The USC grad is the NWSL's leader in free-kick goals among current players and tied for third all-time.

