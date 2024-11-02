Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current

November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars (10-13-2, 32 pts) host their regular-season finale this Sunday, November 3, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, taking on the Kansas City Current (15-3-7, 52 pts) at 2:00 p.m. CT. While the Red Stars hungrily search for victory after back-to-back losses, the result determines Chicago and Kansas City's first 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Playoffs opponent, setting the stage for a hard-fought battle.

Chicago Red Stars season ticket members can look forward to an exclusive early entrance at noon CT November 3, giving them first access to the special 'locker room' sale in the Gate C plaza. With a portion of the proceeds benefitting community partner Urban Initiatives, the locker room sale will feature team gear and merchandise from 2024 and past seasons before the club becomes Chicago Stars FC in 2025. All ticketed fans can shop the locker room sale once gates officially open at 1:00 p.m. CT and take part in the games, prizes and live music that feature in the Fan Zone prior to every Red Stars match. Fans can also look forward to two gate giveaways and performances from local group, Ballet Folklorico de Chicago, in the Gate C plaza.

Prior to kickoff of the 'She Inspires Me' match, presented by RUSH Hospital, at 2:00 p.m. CT, the Red Stars will announce the recipient of the fan-voted She Inspires Me Award. The award honors women who exemplify leadership, demonstrate social responsibility, and uplift their communities. The November 3 match is also Riot Fest Day, which will see Deanna Belos from Sincere Engineer performing the National Anthem, a chance win tickets to Riot Fest 2025 and an exclusive co-branded shirt available for purchase, with a portion of shirt sales proceeds also benefitting Urban Initiatives.

Where to Watch

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago dropped their final road match to Washington, 2-0

KC: Kansas City beat San Diego at home, 4-1

Storylines

Regular Season Wrap Up: The final day of the 2024 NWSL regular season kicks off with a Midwest showdown as Kansas City visits Chicago. The sixth-place Red Stars definitely have their work cut out for them before they can take three points from the fourth-place Current, who lead the league in goals scored (54). 20 of Kansas City's goals this season have been delivered by Temwa Chawinga, who recently broke the NWSL record for goals scored in a single season, a title previously held by former Red Star, Sam Kerr (18). Once you remove the number of goals scored from the equation, things look far more level on paper, providing an outlook similar to the last time the two clubs went head-to-head. When Chicago visited Kansas City June 18, the clubs walked away splitting points in a 2-2 draw. Can the Red Stars capitalize on their home field advantage Sunday and gain some momentum Sunday?

Decision Day: NWSL fans love the league for its unpredictability, and the end of the 2024 season will be no different until the final whistle blows. There are close races at every turn, like the competition for second, third and fourth, with just one point separating second-place Washington Spirit and fourth-place Kansas City Current. Sixth-place Chicago are in a similar situation, as a one-point difference between the Red Stars and eighth-place Bay FC means Chicago could drop to eighth position. Both Bay and seventh-place Portland Thorns FC face double the uncertainty, because either side could overtake Chicago in sixth or find themselves on the outside of the playoff line looking in come Monday. Though the former is more desirable for them, only three points between the seventh-place Thorns and ninth-place Racing Louisville FC leaves room for Louisville to rocket up to seventh, qualifying for playoffs with the right results November 3. Set Friday, Saturday and Sunday aside for some nailbiters, NWSL fans; the fight is never over until the final whistle.

Red Stars Reppin': Seven Red Stars earned spots on their country's national team roster in the October international window: Rosella Ayane (Morocco), Julia Grosso (Canada), Natalia Kuikka (Finland), Ludmila (Brazil), Alyssa Naeher (United States), Sydney Schneider (Jamaica) and Mallory Swanson (United States). Kuikka, Ludmila, Naeher and Swanson all earned at least one start for their nations, with Kuikka helping Finland stay alive in the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship qualifying playoffs tournament and Swanson captaining the United States team October 27. Now, the seven international stars return to lend their talents to Chicago, but with a short recovery window and playoffs on the horizon, Coach Lorne Donaldson has to keep minutes management in mind. Even if these Red Stars don't play a full 90 minutes Sunday, they're sure to make a difference on and off the pitch. Bring on the challenge, Kansas City.

