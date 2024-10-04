Reign FC Hosts Angel City FC at Lumen Field Friday Night

October 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC has its second consecutive match at Lumen Field this Friday against Angel City FC. This is the second meeting between the teams this season and the 11th all-time meeting (six regular season, four Challenge Cup, one NWSL playoffs). Historically against Angel City, the Reign have recorded 20 goals, compared to Angel City's nine.

The first meeting between Reign FC and Angel City this season was less than a month ago, on September 6. The Reign traveled to Los Angeles and conceded a goal in the eighth minute before making a comeback to win the match, 3-2.

Currently, the Reign are coming off a 1-0 loss to Bay FC while Angel City most recently lost 2-1 to the Washington Spirit. Forward Messiah Bright notched Angel City's only goal of the match in the second half.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: Prime Video

