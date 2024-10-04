Kansas City Current Land Two Players on September NWSL Best XI, Presented by Prime

KANSAS CITY - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the month of September. This month's Best XI roster includes two Kansas City Current players, midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta and forward Temwa Chawinga. This is the fourth consecutive award for LaBonta, and the fourth overall for Chawinga this season.

Serving as the team's captain, LaBonta has been the steady force for the Current. She provided the game-winning assist against Utah to kick off the month Sept. 7 and added a goal (and another memorable celebration) against the Washington Spirit Sept. 20.

Already named the NWSL's September Player of the Month, Chawinga scored a goal in four of the Current's five games in September, leading all NWSL goal scorers in the month. Her game-winning goal against the Royals Sept. 7 was the eighth straight match with a score, setting a new NWSL record. Chawinga led all players in scoring (4), shots on target (12) and shots on target inside the box. The Malawian forward had an 80.99% passing accuracy and 17 total shots in the month as she now has a four-goal lead in the 2024 Golden Boot Race.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of September are based off performances during the NWSL regular season matches.

Chawinga and her teammates travel to Kentucky this weekend as the Current face Racing Louisville Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will broadcast on KMCI, 38 The Spot and stream on NWSL+. The final regular season home match is Oct. 19 against the San Diego Wave. For ticket information visit KansasCityCurrent.com/tickets.

