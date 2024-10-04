Three Orlando Pride Players Named to NWSL September Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

October 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the 11 players named to the Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the month of September by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Eight teams are represented in the league's Top 11, with three members of the Orlando Pride included, in goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, defender Emily Sams and forward Marta.

Moorhouse earns her second appearance on the Best XI of the Month this season as she registered four clean sheets in five matches played while recording 18 saves and a 94.74 save percentage helping the Orlando Pride to a 22-game unbeaten streak this season. The goalkeeper set a new NWSL record with 12 shutouts earned by one player in a single season on September 20 in a 1-0 victory over Bay FC.

Sams also recorded her second appearance on the Best XI of the Month this season after she cemented herself along the Pride backline throughout September, playing in all five matches and recording a passing accuracy of 91.1 percent. The Boise, Idaho native added two dribbles completed past opponents, five tackles won and six interceptions in 450 minutes play.

Marta earns her first appearance on the Best XI of the Month this season as she registered two goals in 440 minutes played. In five matches played, Marta tallied seven dribbles past opponent, five tackles won and one interception leading the Orlando Pride to a 22-game unbeaten start to the season. She has scored seven goals this year, which is the most she has scored since 2017.

The Pride will look to win the Club's first NWSL Shield on Sunday, Oct. 6 needing a win over the Washington Spirit to secure the trophy. The match is set to kick off at 5 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium and will air on ESPN 2. Tickets for Sunday's possible shield-clinching match are available at Orlando-Pride.com/tickets, while tickets for the Pride's playoff match(es) can be purchased.

