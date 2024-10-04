San Diego Wave Defender Naomi Girma Named to NWSL Best XI for September

October 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today defender Naomi Girma is one of 11 players named to the Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the month of September by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Eight teams are represented in the league's Top 11, including the Angel City FC, Bay FC, the Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, the Orlando Pride, San Diego Wave FC and the Washington Spirit.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally, recorded a passing accuracy of 91.88 percent throughout September. Featured in all five matches this month, the former Stanford Cardinal added three tackles won and eleven interceptions. Girma also helped San Diego to four wins in their last five matches, including the club's first road win of the regular season and the first home win during the regular season since May.

GK - Anna Moorhouse (ORL): Moorhouse registered four clean sheets in five matches played while recording 18 saves and a 94.74 save percentage helping the Orlando Pride to a 22-game unbeaten streak this season. The goalkeeper set a new NWSL record with 12 shutouts earned by one player in a single season on September 20 in a 1-0 victory over Bay FC.

D - Emily Sams (ORL):  Sams cemented herself along the backline throughout September playing in all five matches recording a passing accuracy of 91.1 percent. The Boise, Idaho native added two dribbles completed past opponents, five tackles won and six interceptions in 450 minutes played.

D - Malia Berkely (NC): Berkely recorded three assists this month while adding two tackles won and three interceptions in 450 minutes played. The former Florida State Seminole tallied all three assists on September 8 in a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Wave FC becoming the first player to record three assists in the first half of any NWSL game in all competitions.

D - Abby Dahlkemper (BAY):  Dahlkemper is featured on the Best XI for the second straight month as she continues to make an impact on Bay FC. The California native played in 360 minutes this month registering five tackles won and three interceptions while adding an 83.42 percent passing accuracy.

M - Yazmeen Ryan (GFC): Yazmeen Ryan played in all five matches this month clocking two goals and one assist while adding four dribbles past opponents, two tackles won and two interceptions. The Oklahoma native added seven total shots, five on target in September.

M - Lo'eau LaBonta (KC): LaBonta is featured on the Best XI for the fourth straight month after recording one goal and one assist in September. The California native added four successful dribbles past opponents, nine tackles won and five interceptions in 450 minutes played.

M - Marta (ORL): The Brazilian international registered two goals in 440 minutes played. In five matches played, Marta tallied seven dribbles past opponent, five tackles won and one interception leading the Orlando Pride to a 22-game unbeaten streak this season.

F - Temwa Chawinga (KC): Also named the September Player of the Month, the Malawi international played in all five matches this month recording four goals adding 17 total shots, 11 on target. Chawinga registered 13 dribbles past opponents and six tackles won in 450 minutes played.

F - Trinity Rodman (WAS): Rodman played in four matches this month, tallying two goals and two assists. The dynamic forward added 12 total shots, six on target along with four tackles won and four interceptions.

F - Alyssa Thompson (LA): Angel City FC young star Alyssa Thompson notched three goals and one assist throughout September to make the Best XI in back-to-back months. The California native added three tackles won and four interceptions to her stat sheet.

As the presenting sponsor of the NWSL Best XI, Amazon Prime is bringing fans closer to the players they love by placing the spotlight on the excellence of the athletes selected for this honor. Prime encourages members to explore their passions and interests through the entertainment they watch, the music they listen to, and the things they like to buy. You could say: Whatever you're into, It's on Prime. Prime Video's NWSL coverage continues every Friday night throughout the regular season.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of September are based off performances during the NWSL regular season matches.

