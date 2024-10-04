Portland Thorns FC Announce Stephen Hart as Assistant Coach

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have announced the addition of Stephen Hart as an assistant coach as part of Head Coach Rob Gale's technical staff, joining the Club through the end of the season.

Stephen is a coach I have known for quite some time and have had the pleasure to work with and learn from, Gale said. He has coached at the top levels of world football and brings forty years experience in the game and I am delighted we have finally been able to bring him in to work with our young squad to help continue to build our infrastructure around the team.

Hart's addition exemplifies the Club's commitment to the technical staff. With various perspectives at the highest of levels, including international coaching, Pro Licenses, competition at tier one programs and professional playing experience, Hart joins a coaching staff which includes Assistant Coach Sarah Lowdon and Vytautas (Vytas) Andriuskevicius, as well as goalkeeper coach Jordan Franken, all under the leadership of Gale. Their qualifications uniquely complement one another, supporting Gale as he continues to lead this team, equipping him with the necessary tools to grow and develop the squad.

Hart joins the Thorns bringing with him an extensive resume of coaching experience at the highest level of men's professional football on the international stage, having previously led Canada (2009-12) and his native country of Trinidad and Tobago (2013-16.)

Following stints as the head coach at various levels of the Canada Youth National Team System, Hart was named head coach of the Canucks in 2009. During his tenure as the head coach of the Canada Men's National Team Hart amassed a 15-11-9 record.

After four years with Canada, Hart was named head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Men's National Team, where he helped his home country to its highest finish in over a decade at the Concacaf Gold Cup, leading the team to back-to-back Quarterfinal berths in 2013 and 2015. He finished his tenure with a 16-15-12 record.

Most recently, Hart led the HFX Wanderers where coached the team to a second-place finish in the 2020 Canadian Premier League, later winning the 2020 Canadian Premier League Coach of the Year honors.

As a player, Hart spent the majority of his professional career playing for King of Donair in Canada, where he would eventually be named as a player coach and later its head coach from 1993-2001. Collegiately, Hart attended and played for Saint Mary's University where he would also later coach, leading the women's team for four years, beginning in 1997.

