NC Courage Defender Malia Berkely Earns NWSL Best XI of September Honors

October 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage defender Malia Berkely has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month for September, presented by Amazon Prime, as announced by the league office on Friday.

Berkely earns her second monthly honor from the league of 2024 (March/April) and brings the total to four monthly recognitions for the Courage this season. Ashley Sanchez and Meredith Speck earned the honors in July.

Berkely recorded three assists this September while adding two tackles won and three interceptions in 450 minutes played. The former Florida State Seminole tallied all three assists on September 8 in a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Wave FC, becoming the first player to record three assists in the first half of any NWSL match in all competitions.

Berkely and the Courage return to action this Saturday, October 5, to host San Diego Wave FC at 7 p.m. ET at WakeMed Soccer Park. Significant proceeds from tickets, merchandise, and concessions will be donated to the United Way's fund established to aid victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 4, 2024

