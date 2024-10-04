Racing Louisville Hosts KC Current in Critical Home Match

Racing Louisville is aiming for its third straight home win when it welcomes the fourth-place Kansas City Current to Lynn Family Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

With four matches left in the campaign, this weekend's encounter holds significant meaning for both sides. Racing sits three points shy of eighth place - the last spot above the playoff cutline - while Kansas City, having already secured its postseason spot, can lock in a home quarterfinal by maintaining its top-four position.

The pivotal clash will be broadcast on WAVE's Bounce TV (channel 3.2). Fans can also stream the game live on the free NWSL+ app or via plus.nwslsoccer.com. You can listen to the match on Sports Talk 790 AM, online at 790louisville.iheart.com or via the iHeart app.

Racing Louisville (6-9-7, 25 points) dropped into ninth position last week after falling short, 1-0, at Utah Royals FC. But the good news is Racing remains within striking distance of vaulting back into the postseason picture. The Louisvillians trail Portland and Bay FC by three points each and remain just four points behind the sixth-place Chicago Red Stars.

Louisville and Kansas City battled to a dramatic 3-3 draw earlier this season in KC, with the thrilling contest producing two goals in second-half stoppage time. Savannah DeMelo scored the second-latest goal in second-half stoppage time in NWSL history to secure a point for Racing against a then-unbeaten Current.

The teams have played each other a lot since Racing joined the NWSL ahead of the 2021 season. Racing has yet to fall to KC at Lynn Family Stadium, owning a 4-0-2 record across all competitions.

Kansas City (12-3-7, 43 points) is riding a four-match unbeaten streak, highlighted by a convincing 3-0 home victory over second-place Washington on Sept. 20. Last week, the Current came from behind to earn a draw against the reigning champion NJ/NY Gotham after a first-half own goal.

Temwa Chawinga, the first Malawian international to play in the NWSL, has been a dominant presence up front for KC all season. She leads the NWSL Golden Boot race with 17 goals and is one goal away from tying the NWSL record for goals in a single season. Since the beginning of June, the 26-year-old has scored in 10 of her last 11 matches.

Storylines ...

Records meant to be broken: With the season nearing its end, Racing is inching closer to setting several new highs as a club. This weekend's clash with Kansas City should see Louisville surpass its previous best for total home attendance at Lynn Family Stadium, with average match attendance up 10.4% over last year. Racing has already set a club mark for goals in a season, with 30, and needs three more points in the final four games to claim the most points in club history. A win in either of the final home games of the year would also set a new high for home wins in a campaign.

Rock solid Lund: Veteran goalkeeper Katie Lund continues to piece together stand out performances at the perfect time. The Texas native has totaled at least four saves and an 80 percent save percentage over the last three weeks. The 27-year-old is 26 saves off 300 for her career.

Newcomers showing out: Bethany Balcer, Janine Beckie and Courtney Petersen - three of Racing's newly acquired players in August - have been instrumental in the club's recent successes. Balcer, who scored the game-winning penalty vs. North Carolina, has two goals and an assist in her first six games with her new team. Beckie smashed home the winner in the 68th minute against Angel City in a battle between two playoff hopefuls. Petersen has started at left back in the last three matches, completing more than 77 percent of her passes in each match.

I knew you were trouble: Taylor Flint has fit right into Racing's midfield since coming over from San Diego this past offseason. The 25-year-old leads the NWSL in aerial duels won, interceptions and tackles won and ranks third in blocks - despite missing a game and a half through injury. She also has two goals and an assist this season and was named to the NWSL Best XI for March/April. The 25-year-old was once again one of Racing's top performers last week in Utah, leading the team in total interceptions (3) and duels won (9). She's suspended for Saturday's game.

It's Milliet Time: Lauren Milliet is the true definition of a dependable performer, recording her 75th consecutive start - and 90th straight appearance - on Saturday at Utah Royals. The 27-year-old has played in all but 47 minutes since the start of the 2022 season, including an ironwoman campaign in 2023. No field player in the NWSL has started more consecutive games or played more minutes than Milliet since the start of the 2022 season. So far this season, she is one of seven players with at least 100 progressive passes and ranks 19th in passes into the penalty area.

Air Kiwi: Defender Abby Erceg has climbed up to second in the NWSL in career minutes played, recently surpassing Seattle's Jess Fishlock. The center back, who currently stands at 16,901 career minutes, has started every game and played every minute for Racing since joining the club via trade from North Carolina ahead of the 2023 season. She has two goals and two assists in 44 league games with Racing.

Dynamic DeMelo: Savannah DeMelo etched her name in Racing's history and now leads the charge in setting the pace on multiple club high marks. The 26-year-old is the club's all-time leader for goals (14) and assists (6). Her next goal and assist would give her new single-season bests in either category. The California native is the NWSL's leader in free-kick goals among current players and tied for third all-time.

Heady play: Bethany Balcer's brilliant goal against Angel City was Racing Louisville's seventh headed goal of the season - tied for the most in the NWSL with the league-leading Orlando Pride. The headers have come from six different sources - Uchenna Kanu has two, as did former forward Reilyn Turner. Balcer, Ary Borges, Taylor Flint and Parker Goins all have scores from the head. In contrast, Orlando's headed goals are the combination of two individuals.

Uniquely Racing: Racing Louisville is a team with several standout notes. This is the only NWSL team to have NAIA products on its roster, and the club has two forwards in Bethany Balcer and Uchenna Kanu. Both were decorated players at the collegiate level, with Balcer winning national player of the year honors twice and a national championship at Michigan's Spring Arbor University and Kanu breaking the NAIA single-season scoring record. The club also has the most Michiganders (Balcer, Marisa DiGrande, Courtney Petersen and Taylor Flint) and most Texas Tech alumni (Janine Beckie, Madison White and Kirsten Wright) on its roster.

Bahr none: How about that for an NWSL debut? For the first time in eight years, a player registered an assist and a goal in their NWSL debut, with Racing's Elexa Bahr matching Houston's Rachel Daly in 2016 with the feat. Bahr scored a magnificent opening goal in the season-opening draw vs. Orlando on March 16, chipping the goalkeeper from the edge of the box. She added an assist a few minutes later on Uchenna Kanu's well-taken goal in transition.

